Dan Quinn hired as Washington Commanders head coach as Bill Belichick gets overlooked

The Washington Commanders have appointed Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn as their new head coach, filling the NFL's final open vacancy.

Quinn takes over in Washington from Ron Rivera, who was dismissed from his post as head coach following a 4-13 finish to his fourth and final season in charge.

The 53-year-old has served as Cowboys defensive coordinator over the past three seasons following his five-year tenure as Atlanta Falcons head coach, during which he led the franchise to the Super Bowl in 2016 before being fired after a 0-5 start to the 2020 campaign.

Quinn will lead a new era for the organisation under the ownership of Josh Harris, who also recently hired former San Francisco 49ers assistant general manager Adam Peters as Washington's new GM.

Dallas emerged as one of the NFL's most dominant defenses under the guidance of Quinn since his appointment in 2021, ranking fifth in total yards, passing and scoring in 2023.

He is now tasked with revamping a Commanders unit that ranked worst in the league in total yards, passing and scoring last season, resulting in the dismissal of defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio.

The NFL's new head coaches Coach Team Antonio Pierce Las Vegas Raiders Brian Callahan Tennessee Titans Dan Quinn Washington Commanders Dave Canales Carolina Panthers Jerod Mayo New England Patriots Jim Harbaugh Los Angeles Chargers Mike Macdonald Seattle Seahawks Raheem Morris Atlanta Falcons

Quinn had been among the contenders to take over from Pete Carroll in Seattle having played a defining role as play-caller of the Seahawks' Legion of Boom secondary during his second spell with the team from 2013-2014.

Instead the Seahawks opted to hire Baltimore Ravens defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald, who becomes the youngest head coach in the NFL at the age of 36.

Awaiting Quinn in Washington is upwards of $80m in salary cap space, as well as an opportunity to select the team's next franchise quarterback with the second overall pick at the Draft.

He marks the eighth hire of the NFL's coaching cycle, with former New England Patriots head coach and former Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel among those that remain without jobs.

Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson had been among the coveted names on the market in light of his success in guiding Detroit to the NFC Championship Game, only to elect to stay with the franchise after conducting multiple interviews with other teams.

