Super Bowl LVIII: San Francisco 49ers vs Kansas City Chiefs schedule, kick-off, half-time show, and live on Sky Sports NFL

What about the teams?

Super Bowl LVIII is a rematch of LIV from 2020 when the Chiefs won out 31-20 victors over the 49ers at Miami's Hard Rock Stadium.

The Chiefs won the Super Bowl again last year, narrowly defeating the Philadelphia Eagles, and are aiming to become just the eighth back-to-back winners and the first since the New England Patriots in 2004-2005.

For the 49ers, who booked their place in Vegas with a stunning second-half comeback from 17 points down against the Detroit Lions, are chasing a first Super Bowl since 1995.

Where is this year's Super Bowl being played?

The biggest game in the NFL meets the Entertainment Capital of the World.

For the very first time, the Super Bowl is being staged in Las Vegas and at the Allegiant Stadium, which is located just west of the Strip.

The stadium is home to the Las Vegas Raiders, who missed out on the playoffs, and has a capacity of 65,000.

Who is performing the half-time show and at what time?

A year after Rihanna's epic performance at State Farm Stadium, Usher is the headline act for 2024's half-time show.

The eight-time Grammy Awards winner, who held a 'Usher: My Way' residency in Las Vegas last year, said: "It's an honour of a lifetime to finally check a Super Bowl performance off my bucket list. I can't wait to bring the world a show unlike anything else they've seen from me before."

Usher's performance will begin at approximately 1.15am, Monday morning, following the conclusion of the first half in Vegas.

Notable performers in the past include The Rolling Stones, Coldplay, Beyonce and Katy Perry.

Reba McEntire is singing the United States national anthem before the game.

Will Taylor Swift be there?

And, finally, it's the big one: will Taylor Swift be in attendance in Vegas?

Pop icon Swift's romance with the Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce has been one of the stories of the NFL season and, having been a regular presence at games, the singer was there to embrace her partner on the pitch after Kansas' AFC Championship Game victory.

The 'Shake It Off' singer's current 'The Eras Tour' has dates in Tokyo that run from February 7 to February 10, the day before the Super Bowl. But what does work in her favour is the fact that the Japanese capital is 17 hours ahead of the USA's west coast, should she opt to take the 8,900km, 12 hour-flight to Vegas to cheer on Kelce once more on the Sunday in person.

Her next tour date after the Super Bowl is in Australia at Melbourne's MCG five days later on February 16…

