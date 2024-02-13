Super Bowl LVIII stats: Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid join illustrious group with three championship rings

Sky Sports statistician Benedict Bermange looks at the best stats from Super Bowl LVIII as the Kansas City Chiefs beat the San Francisco 49ers in a thriller in overtime to claim back-to-back titles...

The Kansas City Chiefs are the ninth team to repeat as back-to-back Super Bowl champions, but the first since the 2003-04 New England Patriots. Their victory snapped the longest draught between repeat champions in NFL history.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights from the Kansas City Chiefs against the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII from Las Vegas

The Chiefs also became the youngest team to repeat as Super Bowl champions in terms of the average age among players who played at least one game in the season.

Lowest average age of Super Bowl winning teams Team Season Average age Chiefs 2023 26 years and 197 days Steelers 1975 26 years and 273 days Steelers 1979 27 years and 90 days Dolphins 1973 27 years and 120 days Cowboys 1993 27 years and 126 days

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes became the fourth head coach and quarterback duo to win at least three Super Bowls together.

Head coach and QB combo with most Super Bowl wins together Head coach Quarterback Team Super Bowl wins Bill Belichick Tom Brady Patriots 6 Chuck Noll Terry Bradshaw Steelers 4 Andy Reid Patrick Mahomes Chiefs 3 Bill Walsh Joe Montana 49ers 3

The only other head coach to win as many as three Super Bowls is Joe Gibbs of the Washington Redskins - but he did so with three different starting quarterbacks, Joe Theismann, Doug Williams and Mark Rypien.

Mahomes joined Tom Brady (7), Terry Bradshaw (4), Joe Montana (4) and Troy Aikman (3) as the only quarterbacks to have started and won at least three Super Bowls. He has won multiple playoff games in five successive seasons, the longest streak in NFL history.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player The Kansas City Chiefs lift the Vince Lombardi Trophy after beating San Francisco 49ers in the Super Bowl

Also, only one quarterback has had more rushing yards in a Super Bowl than Mahomes' 66 against the San Francisco 49ers and that was Jalen Hurts' 70 for the Philadelphia Eagles, against the Chiefs, last year.

Most rushing yards by a quarterback in Super Bowl history Quarterback Team Super Bowl Rushing yards Jalen Hurts Eagles LVII 70 Patrick Mahomes Chiefs LVIII 66 Steve McNair Titans XXXIV 64 Colin Kaepernick 49ers XXLVII 62 Joe Montana 49ers XIX 59

Mahomes improved 9-2 in his career in playoff games in which the Chiefs have trailed by at least seven points. No other quarterback to start at least 10 playoff games has a winning record when faced with such scenarios.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Relive Super Bowl LVIII through the eyes of Taylor Swift!

Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce now has the second-most receptions in Super Bowl history, his 31 placing him two behind 49ers wide receiver great Jerry Rice.

Most receptions all-time in Super Bowl history Player Team Receptions Jerry Rice 49ers 33 Travis Kelce Chiefs 31 Rob Gronkowski Patriots/Buccaneers 29 Andre Reed Bills 27

The Chiefs fumbled five times in the Super Bowl and yet managed to end the season as NFL champions, despite having a -11 turnover margin in the regular season, the worst record ever for a Super Bowl winner, surpassing the 2007 New York Giants, who ended their regular season with a -9 turnover margin.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker earns new Super Bowl-record field goal after San Francisco 49ers' Jake Moody had broken it earlier in the game

The seven field goals between the teams set a new Super Bowl record, with the Chiefs' four tying the record for a single team in the game with the 49ers in Super Bowl XVI and the Green Bay Packers in Super Bowl II. The two longest field goals in Super Bowl history also both occurred in this year's game.

Record longest field goals made in Super Bowl history Kicker Team Super Bowl Yards Harrison Butker Chiefs LVIII 57 Jake Moody 49ers LVIII 55 Steve Christie Bills XXIX 54

Get Sky Sports on WhatsApp

We asked you for your NFL GOAT on WhatsApp...

Image: Who is NFL's GOAT? WhatsApp poll

You can now start receiving messages and alerts for the latest breaking sports news, analysis, in-depth features and videos from our dedicated WhatsApp channel. Find out more here...