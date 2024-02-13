Super Bowl LVIII stats: Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid join illustrious group with three championship rings

Benedict Bermange picks out the best stats from the Kansas City Chiefs' thrilling 25-22 overtime win over the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII, including Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce moving ever closer to 49ers great Jerry Rice's Super Bowl receptions record
Sky Sports statistician Benedict Bermange looks at the best stats from Super Bowl LVIII as the Kansas City Chiefs beat the San Francisco 49ers in a thriller in overtime to claim back-to-back titles...
The Kansas City Chiefs are the ninth team to repeat as back-to-back Super Bowl champions, but the first since the 2003-04 New England Patriots. Their victory snapped the longest draught between repeat champions in NFL history.
The Chiefs also became the youngest team to repeat as Super Bowl champions in terms of the average age among players who played at least one game in the season.
|Team
|Season
|Average age
|Chiefs
|2023
|26 years and 197 days
|Steelers
|1975
|26 years and 273 days
|Steelers
|1979
|27 years and 90 days
|Dolphins
|1973
|27 years and 120 days
|Cowboys
|1993
|27 years and 126 days
Chiefs head coach Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes became the fourth head coach and quarterback duo to win at least three Super Bowls together.
|Head coach
|Quarterback
|Team
|Super Bowl wins
|Bill Belichick
|Tom Brady
|Patriots
|6
|Chuck Noll
|Terry Bradshaw
|Steelers
|4
|Andy Reid
|Patrick Mahomes
|Chiefs
|3
|Bill Walsh
|Joe Montana
|49ers
|3
The only other head coach to win as many as three Super Bowls is Joe Gibbs of the Washington Redskins - but he did so with three different starting quarterbacks, Joe Theismann, Doug Williams and Mark Rypien.
Mahomes joined Tom Brady (7), Terry Bradshaw (4), Joe Montana (4) and Troy Aikman (3) as the only quarterbacks to have started and won at least three Super Bowls. He has won multiple playoff games in five successive seasons, the longest streak in NFL history.
Also, only one quarterback has had more rushing yards in a Super Bowl than Mahomes' 66 against the San Francisco 49ers and that was Jalen Hurts' 70 for the Philadelphia Eagles, against the Chiefs, last year.
|Quarterback
|Team
|Super Bowl
|Rushing yards
|Jalen Hurts
|Eagles
|LVII
|70
|Patrick Mahomes
|Chiefs
|LVIII
|66
|Steve McNair
|Titans
|XXXIV
|64
|Colin Kaepernick
|49ers
|XXLVII
|62
|Joe Montana
|49ers
|XIX
|59
Mahomes improved 9-2 in his career in playoff games in which the Chiefs have trailed by at least seven points. No other quarterback to start at least 10 playoff games has a winning record when faced with such scenarios.
Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce now has the second-most receptions in Super Bowl history, his 31 placing him two behind 49ers wide receiver great Jerry Rice.
|Player
|Team
|Receptions
|Jerry Rice
|49ers
|33
|Travis Kelce
|Chiefs
|31
|Rob Gronkowski
|Patriots/Buccaneers
|29
|Andre Reed
|Bills
|27
The Chiefs fumbled five times in the Super Bowl and yet managed to end the season as NFL champions, despite having a -11 turnover margin in the regular season, the worst record ever for a Super Bowl winner, surpassing the 2007 New York Giants, who ended their regular season with a -9 turnover margin.
The seven field goals between the teams set a new Super Bowl record, with the Chiefs' four tying the record for a single team in the game with the 49ers in Super Bowl XVI and the Green Bay Packers in Super Bowl II. The two longest field goals in Super Bowl history also both occurred in this year's game.
|Kicker
|Team
|Super Bowl
|Yards
|Harrison Butker
|Chiefs
|LVIII
|57
|Jake Moody
|49ers
|LVIII
|55
|Steve Christie
|Bills
|XXIX
|54
