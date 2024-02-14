Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl parade: 'Multiple people struck' as shots fired

Fire Department Battalion Chief Michael Hopkins said eight to 10 people were injured; Kansas City Police earlier posted on X: "Shots were fired west of Union Station near the garage and multiple people were struck. We took two armed people into custody for more investigation"

Officials say eight to 10 people have been injured after shots were fired in Kansas City during the parade for Super Bowl winners the Kansas City Chiefs.

Fire Department Battalion Chief Michael Hopkins gave the figure, but declined further comment, saying only that additional information will be released soon.

Kansas City Police said earlier on X: "Shots were fired west of Union Station near the garage and multiple people were struck. We took two armed people into custody for more investigation."

They added: "Anyone nearby needs to leave the area as quickly and safely as possible to facilitate treatment of the shooting victims. Please avoid the Union Station parking garage area to allow first responders through.

Image: The parade was taking place outside of Union Station in Kansas City

"We request witnesses to the shooting to please go to the southwest corner of Pershing and Main."

The parade rally was taking place directly outside Union Station.

Thousands were in Kansas City to celebrate the Chiefs' Super Bowl victory over the San Francisco 49ers in Las Vegas on Sunday.