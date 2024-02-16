Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl parade: Two youths charged in connection with shooting

Jackson County Family Court said on Friday the two youths who have been charged have been detained "on gun-related and resisting arrest charges"; one person is dead after shots fired during parade for Super Bowl winners Kansas City Chiefs on Wednesday

Two juveniles have been charged with crimes connected to the shooting at Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl parade.

Gunfire outside a nearby former train station in Kansas City, Missouri, sent crowds of fans of the American football team running for safety on Wednesday.

One person - a local radio DJ named as Lisa Lopez-Galvan - was killed and 22 others were injured. Three suspects were arrested in the aftermath.

Jackson County Family Court said the two youths who have been charged have been detained in the county's Juvenile Detention Centre "on gun-related and resisting arrest charges".

Image: Huge crowds gathered in Kansas for the victory parade on Wednesday, following the Chiefs' Super Bowl victory

"Additional charges are expected in the future" as the police investigation continues, authorities added.

More than half of the victims in the shooting on Wednesday were also aged under 16, police said on Thursday.

One other youth, who was arrested earlier, has since been released after officers determined they were not involved.

The shooting outside Union Station occurred despite the presence of more than 800 police officers who were in the building and surrounding area.

The parade was celebrating the Chiefs' win over the San Francisco 49ers, 25-22 in overtime.

Kansas City Chiefs stars reacted with horror after the shooting, with the Chiefs' star quarterback Patrick Mahomes writing on X shortly after the attack: "Praying for Kansas City."

Travis Kelce, a Chiefs linebacker and boyfriend of Taylor Swift, said in a statement on Wednesday: "I am heartbroken over the tragedy that took place today.

"My heart is with all who came out to celebrate with us and have been affected. KC, you mean the world to me."

Swift has donated $100,000 to the family of Lopez-Galvan, with two donations of $50,000 made in the musician's name. US publication Variety has confirmed with representatives that they were legitimately from Swift.

The GoFundMe page was set up with the aim of raising $75,000 to benefit Lopez-Galvan's family - Mike, her husband of 22 years and two children - although as of Friday evening had already raised over $250,000.

The Chiefs have launched #KCStrong, an emergency fund to support victims and their families, violence prevention and mental health services, and first responders.

They have started the fund off, being run in association with United Way, with a $200,000 donation from the Chiefs, the Hunt Family Foundation and the NFL.

President Biden condemns gun violence in powerful statement

US President Joe Biden released a statement following the tragedy on Wednesday, calling for an end to gun violence.

It read: "The Super Bowl is the most unifying event in America. Nothing brings more of us together. And the celebration of a Super Bowl win is a moment that brings a joy that can't be matched to the winning team and their supporters. For this joy to be turned to tragedy today in Kansas City cuts deep in the American soul.

"Today's events should move us, shock us, shame us into acting. What are we waiting for? What else do we need to see? How many more families need to be torn apart?

"It is time to act. That's where I stand. And I ask the country to stand with me. To make your voice heard in Congress so we finally act to ban assault weapons, to limit high-capacity magazines, strengthen background checks, keep guns out of the hands of those who have no business owning them or handling them.

"We know what we have to do, we just need the courage to do it.

Image: Police respond outside of Union Station following the tragedy

"Today, on a day that marks six years since the Parkland shooting, we learned that three police officers were shot in the line of duty in Washington, DC and another school shooting took place at Benjamin Mays High School in Atlanta. Yesterday marked one year since the shooting at Michigan State University. We've now had more mass shootings in 2024 than there have been days in the year.

"The epidemic of gun violence is ripping apart families and communities every day. Some make the news. Much of it doesn't. But all of it is unacceptable. We have to decide who we are as a country. For me, we're a country where people should have the right to go to school, to go to church, to walk the street - and to attend a Super Bowl celebration - without fear of losing your life to gun violence.

"Jill [the First Lady] and I pray for those killed and injured today in Kansas City, and for our country to find the resolve to end this senseless epidemic of gun violence tearing us at the seams."