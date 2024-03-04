Jason Kelce: Philadelphia Eagles center retires after 13 seasons in the NFL

Jason Kelce has announced his retirement from the NFL after 13 seasons playing center for the Philadelphia Eagles.

Kelce's retirement has long been rumoured, with the 36-year-old seen in tears during the Eagles' 32-9 playoff loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in January that ended their season.

A sixth-round pick in the 2011 NFL Draft, Kelce spent his entire playing career in Philadelphia, winning a Super Bowl with the team - their first ever - to cap the 2017 campaign.

Kelce is the older brother of Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, with the siblings becoming the first to face each other in Super Bowl history when the Eagles lost a thriller 38-35 to the Chiefs to close the 2022 season.

Travis made it back-to-back Super Bowl wins, and three in total, with the Chiefs' 25-22 over the San Francisco 49ers in Las Vegas last month.

The brothers also host a podcast together, while Travis hit the headlines during the 2023 season for his blossoming romance with pop musician megastar Taylor Swift.

Jason ends his NFL career as a seven-time Pro Bowler, starting all 193 regular-season games in which he has played, as well as all 12 in the postseason.

