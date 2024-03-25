NFL owners vote to ban 'hip-drop' tackle at Annual League Meeting

NFL owners officially voted to ban the 'hip-drop' tackle during the annual league meeting in Orlando, Florida on Monday.

It comes after the 'hip-drop' tackle was cited as a reason for multiple player injuries, resulting in a unanimous vote from owners.

The ban is, however, likely to divide opinion given the impact it will have on how defenders approach the game, with many deeming it a step away from football's physicality.

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Patrick Queen, Miami Dolphins safety Jevon Holland and former NFL pass rusher JJ Watt were among the multiple players to voice their disapproval over the ban on social media.

The hip-drop tackle is defined as a technique in which a player "unweights himself by swiveling and dropping his hips and/or lower body, landing on and trapping the runner's legs at or below the knee."

With the ban, any player found to have made a 'hip-drop' tackle will lose 15 yards and surrender an automatic first down.

Owners also adopted a change to challenges, approving a third challenge for coaches after one successful challenge, instead of two. Also approved was the enforcement of a major foul by the offense prior to a change of possession.

NFL executive VP of football operations Troy Vincent said last week the tackle was "something we want to get out of the game."

Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews was a notable example of the 'hip-drop' tackle last season when he suffered a cracked fibula and ligament damage after being tackled by Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Logan Wilson, resulting in him missing multiple games before his return in the AFC Championship Game.