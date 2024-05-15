NFL London 2024: Aaron Rodgers' New York Jets and New England Patriots to play in London as New York Giants head to Munich

Aaron Rodgers' New York Jets and the New England Patriots will both play in London as part of the NFL's 2024 international schedule, while the Jacksonville Jaguars return for back-to-back games in the UK for the second year in a row.

The Jets kick off the season's UK road trip on Sunday October 6 when they face the Minnesota Vikings in Week Five at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, which will then play stage to the unofficial fourth London game between De La Salle and the NFL Academy under the Tuesday night lights the following week.

The Chicago Bears, led by No 1 overall pick Caleb Williams, then play the Jaguars at Tottenham in Week Six, before Jerod Mayo's Patriots face Jacksonville at Wembley Stadium on Sunday October 20.

Germany meanwhile welcomes a regular season game for the third successive year when the New York Giants take on the Carolina Panthers at Munich's Allianz Arena.

2024 NFL London games schedule Date Game Stadium Sunday October 6 New York Jets @ Minnesota Vikings Tottenham Hotspur Stadium Tuesday October 8 De La Salle @ NFL Academy Tottenham Hotspur Stadium Sunday October 13 Jacksonville Jaguars @ Chicago Bears Tottenham Hotspur Stadium Sunday October 20 New England Patriots @Jacksonville Jaguars Wembley Stadium

Image: The Jags and Bills faced off last year at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Four-time MVP quarterback Rodgers is primed to lead the Jets out at Tottenham as he makes his return to action having suffered a season-ending ruptured Achilles just four plays into his debut with the team in 2023. Awaiting him is a Vikings team entering a new chapter following the departure of quarterback Kirk Cousins, who signed with the Atlanta Falcons earlier this offseason.

The Patriots also arrive after a period of significant change as Mayo begins his first season as head coach after succeeding the great Bill Belichick, who departed the organisation after 24 seasons and six Super Bowl victories. New England could also be led by rookie quarterback Drake Maye, who was selected as the third overall pick at the NFL Draft.

The Jaguars continue their long-standing relationship with the UK by agreeing to another two-week stay in the capital following successive wins over the Falcons and Buffalo Bills during their fortnight overseas last year.

Watch highlights as the Jags beat the Bills in London in Week Five last season

For the second straight year the Loughborough-based NFL Academy will play at Tottenham after recording a 35-0 shutout victory over US opponents Erasmus Hall last October.

London has currently hosted 36 regular season games since international games began in 2007, with all 32 teams having visited at least once.

The NFL will also play a regular season game in Brazil for the first time when the Philadelphia Eagles host the Green Bay Packers at Sao Paulo's Arena Corinthians on Friday September 6 in the opening week of the campaign.

