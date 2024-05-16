NFL schedule 2024: Kansas City Chiefs with Ravens-Bengals start as they seek third Super Bowl championship in a row

The Kansas City Chiefs will open the 2024/25 NFL season with a difficult one-two punch as they seek their third Super Bowl championship in a row.

The NFL released its full regular-season schedule with the Chiefs set to face Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens in the NFL's kick-off game on September 5, before they play the Cincinnati Bengals team, a side that has beaten them in six of the past eight regular-season meetings.

Plenty of other tests await the Chiefs, such as a road contest on October 20 against the San Francisco 49ers in a rematch of last season's Super Bowl.

In other highlights from the schedule release, Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets learned that they will be in prime time six times this season. The Jets' national slate includes a Week 1 matchup against the 49ers on Monday Night Football, another Monday night matchup in Week 6 against the Buffalo Bills, and a Week 9 game against the Houston Texans on Thursday night schedule.

Rodgers and the Jets also will travel to London, where they will kick off against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 5 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

2024 NFL London games schedule Date Game Stadium Sunday October 6 New York Jets @ Minnesota Vikings Tottenham Hotspur Stadium Tuesday October 8 De La Salle @ NFL Academy Tottenham Hotspur Stadium Sunday October 13 Jacksonville Jaguars @ Chicago Bears Tottenham Hotspur Stadium Sunday October 20 New England Patriots @Jacksonville Jaguars Wembley Stadium

The league's international schedule includes four other matchups. The Green Bay Packers and Philadelphia Eagles will face off on September 6 in Sao Paulo, Brazil, in what will be the NFL's first regular-season game to be played in South America.

Two more London games feature the Jacksonville Jaguars vs the Chicago Bears on October 13 and the New England Patriots vs the Jaguars on October 20, and the final international game showcases the New York Giants vs the Carolina Panthers on November 10 in Munich, Germany.

The NFL again will play three games on Thanksgiving, beginning with No. 1 overall pick Caleb Williams and the Bears visiting the Detroit Lions, and it continues with a matchup between the Giants and Dallas Cowboys. The night game features the Miami Dolphins at the Green Bay Packers.

One day later, on Black Friday, the Las Vegas Raiders will visit Kansas City. This marks the second year that the NFL has broadcast a game on the day after Thanksgiving.

On December 8, Kirk Cousins will visit a familiar environment when his Atlanta Falcons travel to play the Vikings. Cousins left Minnesota during free agency in the offseason to sign with the Falcons, who guaranteed him $100 million and surprised him weeks later by selecting fellow quarterback Michael Penix Jr with their first-round draft pick.

The schedule also includes a pair of games on Christmas Day, a Wednesday, with the Chiefs vs the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Ravens vs the Texans.

