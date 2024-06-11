Mike Tomlin signs three-year extension with Pittsburgh Steelers

Head coach Mike Tomlin has signed a three-year extension to his deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers, keeping him on the sidelines through to the 2027 season.

Tomlin was entering the final year of his contract he agreed to in April 2021.

Tomlin, 52, became the NFL's longest-tenured coach after Bill Belichick departed the New England Patriots after the 2023 season.

He is 173-100-2 since taking over for Hall of Famer Bill Cowher in 2007.

Tomlin has yet to endure a losing season and despite speculation late last season that he was considering taking some time off, he remains intent on trying to help the Steelers stay in the mix in a highly competitive AFC.

"Mike Tomlin's leadership and commitment to the Steelers have been pivotal to our success during his first 17 years as head coach," Steelers President Art Rooney II said in a team release.

"Extending his contract for three more years reflects our confidence in his ability to guide the team back to winning playoff games and championships, while continuing our tradition of success."

Pittsburgh are coming off an eventful 10-7 season that ended with a first-round playoff loss to Buffalo.

"I am appreciative for this contract extension and thankful for Art Rooney II for his support during my first 17 years in Pittsburgh," said Tomlin.

"We are continuing to work diligently to get back to where we belong - sustained playoff success with the ultimate goal of winning the franchise's seventh Lombardi Trophy."

