Khyree Jackson: Minnesota Vikings rookie cornerback dies following car accident

Khyree Jackson, who was only 24 years old, has died following a car accident; The rookie cornerback had been selected by the Minnesota Vikings in the fourth round of the 2024 draft

Minnesota Vikings rookie Khyree Jackson has died in a car accident.

Jackson was 24 years old. The cornerback was selected by the Vikings in the fourth round of the 2024 draft.

He previously spent two years with the University of Alabama and one with the University of Oregon.

Jackson and two of his former high school football teammates, Anthony Lytton and Isaiah Hazel, were killed in a car crash early on Saturday morning, Maryland State Police said.

Jackson was the front-seat passenger in a Dodge Charger when they were struck by an Infiniti Q50 shortly after 3am, the preliminary police investigation found.

The Infiniti was attempting to change lanes and traveling at a high rate of speed when the car hit the Charger and then struck another vehicle.

The impact sent the Charger off the road, where it came to rest after hitting "multiple tree stumps" according to the report.

A Vikings team statement read: "We are devastated by the news of Khyree Jackson's death following an overnight car accident.

"While we work to gather more information, we have spoken to Khyree's family and offered the support of the Minnesota Vikings. We have also communicated the news to Vikings players, coaches and staff and have offered counselling for those who need emotional support.

"Our thoughts are with Khyree's family, friends, teammates and coaches, as well as all the victims of this tragic accident."

Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell added: "I am absolutely crushed by this news. Khyree brought a contagious energy to our facility and our team.

"His confidence and engaging personality immediately drew his teammates to him. In our short time together, it was evident Khyree was going to develop into a tremendous professional football player, but what was more impressive was his desire to become the best person he could be for his family and those around him.

"I am at a loss for words. My heart goes out to Khyree's family, friends, teammates and coaches."