NFL preseason on Sky Sports: Live fixtures, schedule and how to watch ahead of 2024/25 season

The new NFL campaign is just around the corner, with extended coverage from all three rounds of the preseason coming up this month live on Sky Sports.

The Kansas City Chiefs will have the opportunity to become the first franchise in history to win three successive Super Bowls, having successfully defended the Vince Lombardi Trophy by beating the San Francisco 49ers in a dramatic finish to last season.

The Chiefs will prepare for the new campaign with three exhibition games, away to Jacksonville Jaguars before home warm-up matches against Detroit Lions and Chicago Bears, with all three matches available to watch on Sky Sports.

The preseason offers opportunities to give rookies their professional debuts and gets players game time ahead of the regular season getting under way on September 5, plus offers fans an early chance to see their favourite teams in action.

Sky Sports will have two matches from the opening full week of preseason with three further matches on both the next two weekends.

Which games are live on Sky Sports? (All times BST)

Week One

August 10 - Minnesota Vikings @ Las Vegas Raiders - live from 9pm on Sky Sports Action

August 11 - Kansas City Chiefs @ Jacksonville Jaguars - live from 12am on Sky Sports Mix

Week Two

August 17 - Detroit Lions @ Kansas City Chiefs - live from 9pm on Sky Sports Mix

August 18 - Washington Commanders @ Miami Dolphins - live from 12am on Sky Sports Mix

August 19 - New Orleans Saints @ San Francisco 49ers - live from 1am on Sky Sports Action

Week Three

August 23 - Chicago Bears @ Kansas City Chiefs - live from 1.20am on Sky Sports Action

August 24 - Detroit Lions @ Pittsburgh Steelers - live from 6pm on Sky Sports Mix

August 25 - New York Giants @ New York Jets - live from 12.30am on Sky Sports Mix

Rookies to watch

Image: Vikings rookie quarterback JJ McCarthy is aiming to earn the starting job in preseason

The preseason gives us the first opportunity to see some of the top rookies from the 2024 NFL Draft in a game environment, albeit often for just a drive or two. After strong drafts for both positions, quarterbacks and wide receivers will likely be in the spotlight.

We'll get our first glimpse at tenth overall pick JJ McCarthy, Minnesota's National Championship-winning rookie quarterback and future face of the franchise. Will he do show enough to take over the starting role by the start of the season, or will veteran Sam Darnold hold him off?

The Commanders invested the second overall pick in QB Jayden Daniels, who looks set to put Washington back on the NFL contender map. He will start their preseason opener after reportedly impressing in training camp. Watch out - he is electric.

Also in these games, keep your eyes peeled for the rookie receivers. Xavier Worthy (Chiefs), Brian Thomas Jr (Jaguars) and Ricky Pearsall (49ers) were all first-rounders and expected to hit the ground running - this is their first chance to show what they can do at the next level and why they were so highly-regarded.

