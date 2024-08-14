JJ McCarthy: Minnesota Vikings quarterback to miss rookie season after tearing meniscus in his right knee in preseason

Minnesota Vikings rookie quarterback JJ McCarthy will miss the entire 2024 NFL season after tearing the meniscus in his right knee in preseason and needing surgery.

The No 10 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft suffered the injury at some point during his debut against the Las Vegas Raiders on Saturday.

McCarthy completed 11 of 17 pass attempts for 188 yards, two touchdowns and one interception in an impressive outing but sat out of team practice on Monday with what was initially thought to be just a sore knee.

Further testing revealed he'd torn his meniscus in his right knee, with an operation following on Wednesday that has ruled the former Michigan college star out for the season.

McCarthy had been having a solid training camp with the Vikings but was expected to start the season as the backup QB to veteran starter Sam Darnold, who signed a one-year, $10m contract with Minnesota in March.

"I'm the most crushed for JJ," Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell told reporters following the injury blow.

"Now he just has to work through this process, so that when his time does come, he's healthy and he gets to take the reins of this thing."

In a further injury blow to the Vikings ahead of the new season, which starts on September 5, wide receiver Jordan Addison was taken off the field on a cart with an ankle injury during the team's joint-practice with the Cleveland Browns on Wednesday.

The wide receiver, who had 70 catches for 911 yards and 10 touchdowns as a rookie last season, was treated on the field before being driven off for further treatment and evaluation.

Vikings coach O'Connell doesn't believe the injury is too serious, however, saying: "You hate to see that, especially early in the practice like it was, but I think he's going to be alright.

"We'll make sure we go through all the processes and get some pictures of really knowing exactly what it is."

