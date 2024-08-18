NFL: Louis Rees-Zammit shrugs off back injury to make Kansas City Chiefs home debut in pre-season

Former Wales rugby wing Louis Rees-Zammit makes home debut for NFL side Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead; the 23-year-old plays despite back injury which caused him to miss training during the week; Rees-Zammit takes kick-off and gets time on punt return team and as wide receiver
Sunday 18 August 2024 13:00, UK
Louis Rees-Zammit shrugged off concerns about a back injury to make his first home appearance for the Kansas City Chiefs.
The former Gloucester and Wales wing had been a doubt for the pre-season clash with the Detroit Lions at Arrowhead Stadium after missing training in midweek.
But he played in various different roles in his second outing for the Super Bowl champions which the Lions won 24-23 courtesy of a last-ditch field goal.
The 23-year-old - who is listed as a running back on the Chiefs website - took a kick-off, as well as returning a Lions kick-off for 27 yards and seeing time on the punt return team and as a wide receiver.
Following his maiden appearance at Arrowhead, Rees-Zammit told KSNT News: "I got to experience [the atmosphere] a little bit today. I'm excited for another game here next week and then we'll see what happens.
"I'm trying my hardest. I'm working hard in training every day to show what I can do.
"The more reps I get, the better I'll get so I'm excited to see what's going to happen next week and obviously in the future."
The Chiefs' final pre-season fixture is against the Chicago Bears next week, after which their squad will be announced.
Rees-Zammit quit rugby union in January to pursue a career in American football, signing a three-year deal with the Chiefs.
He is targeting a place in the Chiefs' 53-man roster for the NFL season, which they begin by tackling the Baltimore Ravens on September 6.
