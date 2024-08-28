Louis Rees-Zammit: Former rugby star left out from Kansas City Chiefs' squad for 2024 NFL season

Former rugby union star Louis Rees-Zammit has been left out of Kansas City Chiefs' roster for the 2024 season.

The former Wales wing made a shock decision to quit rugby earlier this year and joined the NFL's International Player Pathway (IPP) program before signing a three-year deal with the back-to-back reigning Super Bowl champions.

The 23-year-old spent the off-season with the Chiefs vying for a spot on the regular season team after appearing in all three pre-season games against the Jacksonville Jaguars, the Detroit Lions and Chicago Bears.

The NFL season kicks off on September 6 with the Chiefs taking on the Baltimore Ravens, live on Sky Sports, with teams having to cut their squads down to 53 players.

Rees-Zammit has not been included in that 53-player squad, but his chances of playing in the NFL this season haven't been completely extinguished.

Another franchise could sign him and he should keep training with the Chiefs as part of their practice squad, with the Chiefs having the option of calling up players from the practice squad at later points during the season.

Following his maiden appearance at Arrowhead, Rees-Zammit told KSNT News: "I got to experience [the atmosphere] a little bit today. I'm excited for another game here.

"I'm trying my hardest. I'm working hard in training every day to show what I can do.

"The more reps I get, the better I'll get so I'm excited to see what's going to happen."

