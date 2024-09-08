Super Bowl 2025: Rapper Kendrick Lamar to headline half-time show in New Orleans

Rapper Kendrick Lamar will headline the Super Bowl half-time show in New Orleans next year.

The NFL, Apple Music and Roc Nation announced on Sunday that Lamar would lead the half-time festivities from the Caesars Superdome on February 9, live on Sky Sports.

The rapper, who has won 17 Grammys, said he is looking forward to bringing hip-hop to the NFL's championship game, where he performed as a guest artist with Dr Dre and Snoop Dogg in 2022.

"Rap music is still the most impactful genre to date," Lamar said. "And I'll be there to remind the world why. They got the right one."

Lamar has experienced massive success since his debut album "good kid, m.A.A.d city" in 2012. He became the first non-classical, non-jazz musician to win a Pulitzer Prize for his 2017 album DAMN.

The rapper's latest album Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers was released in 2022. He was featured on the song Like That with Future and Metro Boomin on a track that spent three weeks at No 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 this year.

Roc Nation founder Jay-Z called Lamar a "once-in-a-generation" artist and performer.

"His deep love for hip-hop and culture informs his artistic vision," Jay-Z said. "He has an unparalleled ability to define and influence culture globally. Kendrick's work transcends music, and his impact will be felt for years to come."

Where is the Super Bowl being held?

Super Bowl LIX will take place at the Superdome in New Orleans on Sunday February 9, 2025. It will mark the 11th time the Super Bowl has taken place in New Orleans, the most recent being in 2013.

Who has performed the half-time show in the past?

Last year, Usher shined with a star-studded half-time show with guests including H.E.R, Jermaine Dupri, Lil Jon, Ludacris and Alicia Keys.

Image: Usher said headlining Super Bowl was an honour when he did it last season

Usher followed in the footsteps of legendary performers such as The Rolling Stones and Prince who have previously graced the half-time stage, while Rihanna who brought the house down with a dazzling spectacle in Super Bowl LVII.

Jennifer Lopez and Shakira memorable shared the stage in Miami in 2020, while Super Bowl LVI's half-time show in 2022 will live long in the memory as hip hop legends Dr Dre and Snoop Dogg brought out a string of big-name guests.

Who won the Super Bowl last time?

The Kansas City Chiefs enter the new season as reigning back-to-back Super Bowl champions after February's 25-22 overtime victory against the San Francisco 49ers, having beaten the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35 the previous season.

Andy Reid's side have now played in four of the last five Super Bowls as they look to become the first team in history to win three in a row.

