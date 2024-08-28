NFL 2024 season on Sky Sports: Fixtures, schedule, dates and how to watch on road to Super Bowl LIX

The 2024 NFL season has arrived - and you can follow it every step of the way live on Sky Sports on the road to Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans.

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs return as reigning champions in search of a third straight Super Bowl victory following February's dramatic win over the San Francisco 49ers in Las Vegas. As is tradition, the champions kick off the new season when Andy Reid's side welcome Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens to Arrowhead on Thursday night.

Week One will then see the Atlanta Falcons - led by new quarterback Kirk Cousins - host the Pittsburgh Steelers before seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady makes his debut on commentary as the Dallas Cowboys visit the Cleveland Browns.

The Sky Sports NFL team will be on-site in Minnesota in Week Two when the Vikings host the 49ers from 6pm on Sunday, September 15, after which Joe Burrow's Cincinnati Bengals take on the Chiefs.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player We take a look back at the lead-up and best bits from Sunday's action at the Superbowl, where the Kansas City Chiefs came out victorious

Which games are live on Sky Sports?

Week 1:

Thursday September 5 - Baltimore Ravens @ Kansas City Chiefs - live from 1.20am Friday morning

Friday September 6 - Green Bay Packers @ Philadelphia Eagles - live from 1.15am Saturday morning

Sunday September 8 - Pittsburgh Steelers @ Atlanta Falcons - live from 6pm

Sunday September 8 - Dallas Cowboys @ Cleveland Browns - live from 9.25pm

Sunday September 8 - Los Angeles Rams @ Detroit Lions - live from 1.20am Monday morning

Monday September 9 - New York Jets @ San Francisco 49ers - live from 1.15am Tuesday morning

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights from the Kansas City Chiefs against the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII from Las Vegas

Week 2:

Thursday September 12 - Buffalo Bills @ Miami Dolphins - live from 1.15am Friday morning

Sunday September 15 - San Francisco 49ers @ Minnesota Vikings - live from 6pm

Sunday September 15 - Cincinnati Bengals @ Kansas City Chiefs - live from 9.25pm

Sunday September 15 - Chicago Bears @ Houston Texans - live from 1.20am Monday morning

Monday September 16 - Atlanta Falcons @ Philadelphia Eagles - live from 1.15am Tuesday morning

How to follow the 2024 NFL season

Make sure you tune in to Sky Sports NFL every Sunday at 6pm for the first game of our triple-header of live action. The evening's entertainment also includes NFL Redzone action as hosted by Scott Hanson, as well as Sunday Night Football to round off the night.

Sky Sports will broadcast two exclusive live games every Sunday throughout the regular season in the 6pm and 9pm slots, while also showing every Thursday Night, Sunday Night and Monday Night match-up as well as the Thanksgiving and Christmas Day fixtures.

The Sky Sports NFL channel will meanwhile continue to show the usual NFL Network favourites, including Good Morning Football, Pro Football Talk and Total Access.

You can also follow build-up to the new NFL season by listening to Inside the Huddle as Neil Reynolds speaks to some of the biggest names in the game following his training camp tour, including Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence and New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

Hear from Falcons running back Bijan Robinson below...

Spotify Spotify , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Spotify cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Spotify cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Spotify cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Follow the 2024 NFL season live on Sky Sports as the Kansas City Chiefs returns as defending champions on the road to Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans; Stream the NFL and more top sport with NOW.