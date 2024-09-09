Los Angeles Rams 20-26 Detroit Lions: David Montgomery scores OT touchdown to lead Lions to victory

David Montgomery scored from a yard out in overtime to lift the Detriot Lions to a 26-20 win over the Matthew Stafford-led Los Angeles Rams on Sunday night.

The Lions opened the season by outlasting the Rams with a balanced offense, grinding out yards on the ground and going to the air for some pivotal plays just as they did in their NFC wildcard game.

The Lions lost a two-touchdown lead in the third quarter, but extended the game with Jake Bates' tying 32-yard field goal in the final minute of regulation.

Detroit won the coin flip and took advantage of having the ball, gaining at least nine yards on its first four plays in overtime to set up Montgomery's winning score.

The Rams were in a position to spoil Detroit's season-opening party when Stafford threw a go-ahead, nine-yard touchdown pass to Cooper Kupp with 4:30 left in the fourth quarter.

They just couldn't make enough plays on both sides of the ball to hold on for the win.

Los Angeles put up quite a fight despite losing Pro Bowl receiver Puka Nacua and two linemen – LT Joe Noteboom (ankle) and LG Steve Avila (knee) – on its banged-up line. Nacua (knee) was hurt in the first half after catching four passes for 35 yards and didn't return.

The Lions had a 17-3 lead in the third quarter after Jared Goff threw a 52-yard touchdown pass to Jameson Williams.

Stats leaders:

Los Angeles Rams:

Passing: Matthew Stafford, 34/49, 317 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT

Matthew Stafford, 34/49, 317 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT Rushing: Kyren Williams, 18 carries, 50 yards, 1 TD

Kyren Williams, 18 carries, 50 yards, 1 TD Receiving: Cooper Kupp, 14 catches, 110 yards, 1 TD

Detroit Lions:

Passing: Jared Goff, 18/28, 217 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT

Jared Goff, 18/28, 217 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT Rushing: David Montgomery, 17 carries, 91 yards, 1 TD

David Montgomery, 17 carries, 91 yards, 1 TD Receiving: Jameson William, 5 catches, 121 yards, 1 TD

Detroit, though, lost the comfortable cushion because its former star quarterback picked them apart and its current one threw an interception early in the fourth.

John Johnson intercepted Goff's pass over the middle at the Rams 20, taking away Detroit's chance to kick a field goal and restore its seven-point lead.

Stafford took advantage, leading a 10-play, 80-yard drive that he capped with the scoring pass to Kupp. He could not complete enough passes late in the fourth to keep the ball and seal the win, leading to a punt that gave Goff another shot from his 31 with 2:11 to go.

The Lions reached the Rams 14 and settled for Bates' tying field goal that sent the game to overtime.

Montgomery broke for 21 yards after the Lions received the ball, as Detroit savaged the Rams defense in OT.

It was then Montgomery who had the final say, as part of a busy rushing offense for Detroit. The matchwinner had 17 carries for 91 yards and Jahmyr Gibbs ran 11 times for 40 yards - with both scoring a TD.

What did they say?

Lions coach Dan Campbell said: "Give Matt Stafford a lot of credit he played lights out despite taking all those hits.

"Early in the season, a lot of games come down to who makes the fewest mistakes.

"We made one less than they did."

Image: Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery celebrates his one-yard touchdown run with Jameson Williams against the Los Angeles Rams during overtime (AP Photo/David Dermer)

On Jameson Williams' career night, Campbell added: "I'm proud of him. He still has a lot of room for growth. That wasn't his best ball, but he made some plays."

Rams coach Sean McVay said: "I'm really proud of this group. We had a lot of guys go down and a lot of people stepped up.

"We just came up short."

What's next?

The Detroit Lions host Tampa Bay on Sunday in a rematch from the divisional round of the playoffs, a game Detroit won 31-23.

The Los Angeles Rams, meanwhile, stay on the road and play at Arizona on Sunday.

One more game remains on the Week One slate as the San Francisco 49ers host the New York Jets on Monday Night Football – live on Sky Sports NFL from 1am on Tuesday morning. Also stream with NOW.