Inside the Huddle podcast: NFL Week Four preview as Travis Kelce waits patiently while Trevor Lawrence faces problems

Thursday 26 September 2024 15:35, UK
Travis Kelce looks to get his season up and running while Trevor Lawrence's Jacksonville Jaguars seek their first win; Neil Reynolds and Phoebe Schecter preview Week Four in the NFL on the latest episode of Inside the Huddle podcast...
A 'hold my beer' game awaits as MVP-chasing Josh Allen leads the Buffalo Bills out against two-time MVP quarterback Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens in a Sunday Night Football blockbuster.
Before then, the resurgent Sam Darnold and his unbeaten Minnesota Vikings take on the Green Bay Packers amid their excellent form behind back-up quarterback Malik Willis. And the Kansas City Chiefs look to extend their perfect start when they face the Los Angeles Chargers, who continue life under Jim Harbaugh.
Elsewhere, question marks loom for Doug Pederson and Trevor Lawrence's Jaguars, who remain winless ahead of their divisional clash with CJ Stroud's Houston Texans.
Neil and Phoebe break it all down...
