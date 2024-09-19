Inside the Huddle podcast: NFL Week Three preview as Bryce Young is benched and Lamar Jackson's Baltimore Ravens seek first win

Neil Reynolds and Phoebe Schecter cast their predictions for Week Three in the NFL as they reflect on more change at quarterback in Carolina...

The Panthers benched former No 1 overall pick Bryce Young this week following the team's 0-2 start to the campaign, with veteran Andy Dalton taking the reins for Dave Canales.

They then look ahead to NFL Sunday as the New Orleans Saints look to continue their red-hot form against the Philadelphia Eagles, before the under-pressure Dallas Cowboys face the Baltimore Ravens and the Atlanta Falcons host the Kansas City Chiefs.

Spotify Spotify , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Spotify cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Spotify cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Spotify cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Click on the link above to listen to the latest Inside the Huddle. Don't forget to subscribe to catch every episode!

Watch the New Orleans Saints against the Philadelphia Eagles live on Sky Sports NFL, with coverage under way from 5pm Sunday, followed by the Dallas Cowboys against the Baltimore Ravens at 9.25pm; Also stream with NOW.

Sky Sports+ has officially launched and will be integrated into Sky TV, streaming service NOW and the Sky Sports app - giving Sky Sports customers access to over 50 per cent more live sport this year at no extra cost. Stream The new EFL season, Test cricket and more top sport with NOW.