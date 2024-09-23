Inside the Huddle podcast: NFL Week Three review as Kansas City Chiefs stay perfect in historic threepeat quest

The Dallas Cowboys are beaten again, while the Kansas City Chiefs stay perfect; Neil Reynolds and Jeff Reinebold reflect on Week Three in the NFL on the latest episode of Inside the Huddle podcast...

There was a shock win for the Carolina Panthers as veteran quarterback Andy Dalton led Dave Canales' side to victory over the Las Vegas Raiders following the benching of Bryce Young.

Elsewhere the San Francisco 49ers relinquished a 14-0 lead to suffer defeat to Sean McVay's Los Angeles Rams, while the Miami Dolphins struggled against the Seattle Seahawks behind backup quarterback Skylar Thompson.

Neil and Jeff break it all down...

