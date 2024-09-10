New York Jets 19-32 San Francisco 49ers: Jordan Mason stars for 49ers as Aaron Rodgers makes return from injury

Aaron Rodgers' long-awaited return to action ended in defeat as running back Jordan Mason inspired the San Francisco 49ers to a 32-19 victory over the New York Jets on Monday night.

Rodgers threw for 167 yards, one touchdown and an interception exactly 52 weeks to the day since he suffered a season-ending torn Achilles four snaps into his Jets debut against the Buffalo Bills.

Rodgers had problems moving around in the pocket but still showed off the arm that helped him win four MVPs with the Green Bay Packers a few times in his first real action for the Jets.

But it wasn't enough to beat the 49ers, who overpowered New York in the trenches and overcame the absence of All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey.

Mason, who was undrafted in 2022, made up for it in his first career start as he posted 28 carries for 147 yards and a touchdown on the ground.

Deebo Samuel added a two-yard touchdown run and Jake Moody made a franchise-record-tying six field goals to lead the 49ers to the win.

Stats leaders:

New York Jets:

Passing: Aaron Rodgers, 13/21, 167 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT

Aaron Rodgers, 13/21, 167 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT Rushing: Breece Hall, 16 carries, 54 yards, 1 TD

Breece Hall, 16 carries, 54 yards, 1 TD Receiving: Allen Lazard, 6 catches, 89 yards, 2 TDs

San Francisco 49ers

Passing: Brock Purdy, 19/29, 231 yards

Brock Purdy, 19/29, 231 yards Rushing: Jordan Mason, 28 carries, 147 yards, 1 TD

Jordan Mason, 28 carries, 147 yards, 1 TD Receiving: Jauan Jennings, 5 catches, 64 yards

Brock Purdy threw for 231 yards with no touchdowns or turnovers against a Jets defense that generated little pressure without holdout edge rusher Haason Reddick.

The Niners took control of the game around half-time, kicking a field goal on a 12-play, 75-yard drive at the end of the second quarter before scoring on Mason's five-yard run to cap an 11-play, 70-yard march to start the second half.

That turned a 13-7 lead into a 23-7 advantage with the Jets getting only one kneel down snap during that stretch.

Rodgers then threw an interception on the next drive on a pass to Garrett Wilson that was deflected by Deommodore Lenoir into the hands of linebacker Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles.

He then threw his first touchdown pass in 610 days when he took advantage of a free play after Leonard Floyd jumped offsides to connect on a 36-yard scoring strike to Allen Lazard that cut the deficit to 26-13.

Lazard caught a second touchdown in the closing seconds from Tyrod Taylor after the game had already been decided.

New York had gone three-and-out on the opening drive of the game game with two handoffs and a dropped pass by Lazard before a setback on the fourth snap that was temporary instead of season-ending this time around.

Rodgers' first completion as a Jet was caught by Breece Hall, who had the ball punched out by Fred Warner for a lost fumble that set up a Niners field goal.

Rodgers got the Jets moving on the following drive, converting three third-down passes to Wilson to set up Hall's three-yard touchdown run.

Scoring summary

New York Jets 19-32 San Francisco 49ers FIRST QUARTER Jets 0-3 49ers Jake Moody 46-yard field goal Jets 7-3 49ers Breece Hall three-yard rushing TD (extra point) SECOND QUARTER Jets 7-6 49ers Jake Moody 51-yard field goal Jets 7-13 49ers Deebo Samuel two-yard rushing TD (extra point) Jets 7-16 49ers Jake Moody 31-yard field goal THIRD QUARTER Jets 7-23 49ers Jordan Mason five-yard rushing TD (extra point) Jets 7-26 49ers Jake Moody 53-yard field goal Jets 13-26 49ers Aaron Rodgers 36-yard TD pass to Allen Lazard (two-point attempt failed) FOURTH QUARTER Jets 13-29 49ers Jake Moody 23-yard field goal Jets 13-32 49ers Jake Moody 42-yard field goal Jets 19-32 49ers Tyrod Taylor three-yard TD pass to Allen Lazard (two-point attempt failed)

What did they say?

Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers: "I can play better," he said. "I missed a couple of throws. I felt overall I got the ball out pretty good but there were some opportunities I'd like to have back."

49ers quarterback Brock Purdy on Jordan Mason: "I'm really excited for him. He's earned it. He's the kind of guy where it's not given to him. To see him go out and do what he did tonight, I'm so happy for him."

Jets head coach Robert Saleh: "That's a championship outfit, and they introduced us to some championship football."

McCaffrey absent with calf injury

The 49ers were without McCaffrey on the night as the All-Pro running back sat out his side's season opener due to a sore calf and Achilles tendon he has been nursing throughout the summer.

McCaffrey returned to practice last week after missing four weeks, and was ruled out ahead of the game on Monday.

"He didn't have a setback. It was it was on and off throughout the week," coach Kyle Shanahan said. "He was able to practice throughout the week. Just, it was always bothered him to a degree.

"Sometimes it goes away, sometimes it comes back. Today it was bothering a little too much to where we didn't feel good about it.

"Not having Christian is huge, but we got a team that really commits to running the ball. We got 10 guys out there who block for whoever the running back is. We got some running backs and some receivers who know how to lower their pads and run the ball too."

What's next?

The 49ers now head on the road to face the Minnesota Vikings (1-0), with kickoff at 6pm live on Sky Sports NFL this Sunday. The Jets meanwhile visit the Tennessee Titans (0-1) after they blew a 17-0 lead to lose to the Chicago Bears in their opener.

