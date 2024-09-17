Tua Tagovailoa: Miami Dolphins quarterback placed on injured reserve after latest concussion

The Miami Dolphins have placed Tua Tagovailoa on injured reserve after the quarterback was diagnosed with his third concussion in two years.

Tagovailoa will be sidelined for at least four games and will be eligible to return in Week Eight when the Dolphins host Arizona, but he has to successfully complete a series of tests and assessments required by the NFL's concussion protocol before he can return to the field.

Tagovailoa was hurt in the third quarter of the game against the Buffalo Bills on a play where he collided with Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin. He ran for a first down and then initiated the contact by lowering his shoulder into Hamlin instead of sliding.

Players from both teams immediately motioned that Tagovailoa was hurt, and as he lay on the turf the quarterback exhibited some signs typically associated with a traumatic brain injury.

He remained down on the field for a couple of minutes, got to his feet and walked to the sideline. The Dolphins diagnosed him with a concussion just a few minutes later.

Coach Mike McDaniel has since cautioned against speculation on the quarterback's football future, stressing he is more focused on Tagovailoa getting healthy than what this latest concussion means for the team or for his long-term career.

Tagovailoa this week began the process of consulting neurologists about his health amid reports he has no plans to retire. Others around the NFL have offered their opinions on Tagovailoa's future, including Raiders coach Antonio Pierce, who suggested he should retire.

"As far as Tua's career is concerned, I think it's an utmost priority of mine for Tua to speak on Tua's career," McDaniel said.

"Reports are reports. As far as I'm concerned, I'm just worried about the human being and where that's at day to day. I'll let Tua be the champion of his own career."

McDaniel said Tagovailoa was at the team's practice facility on Monday smiling with his team-mates and working with trainers.

"He's doing good, man. Talked to him, he's in good spirits," Dolphins receiver Jaylen Waddle said. "[He's] got the team in good spirits and everybody praying for him and hoping [for his] health."

Head injuries have become an all-too-familiar, all-too-scary occurrence throughout Tagovailoa's career.

In a September 2022 game against Buffalo, he took a hit from linebacker Matt Milano, which caused him to slam to the ground.

He appeared disoriented afterward and stumbled as he tried to get to his feet. He was cleared to return to that game and later said it was a back injury that caused the stumble. He was not diagnosed with a concussion.

Four days later, he got hit again during a game at Cincinnati in which he was briefly knocked unconscious and was taken off the field on a stretcher. As he lay on the turf, his fingers appeared to display the "fencing response", a term typically associated with a brain injury. That time, he was placed in the concussion protocol.

Tagovailoa's situation sparked quick and significant changes to the concussion protocols by the NFL and the NFL Players Association. The most notable addition was that an abnormality of balance and/or stability would be a symptom prohibiting a player from returning to a game.

Tagovailoa briefly considered retirement after that, but instead returned and studied ways to better protect himself on the field, including taking jiu-jitsu classes ahead of the 2023 season.

Tagovailoa has said he spoke to numerous neurologists who told him they did not believe he would be more susceptible to head injuries than any other player moving forward, nor would he be at a higher risk for chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE), which is the brain disease associated with repeated blows to the head. He was also diagnosed with a concussion while in college at Alabama.

With Tagovailoa sidelined, the Dolphins will go with back-up Skylar Thompson when they travel to face Seattle on Sunday. Miami also signed Tyler Huntley off the Raven's practice squad.

