NFL Week Three results: Saquon Barkley leads Philadelphia Eagles past New Orleans Saints

Saquon Barkley dazzled for the Philadelphia Eagles, Malik Willis starred for the Green Bay Packers and the New York Giants have a new star by the name of Malik Nabers. Round-up from a dramatic NFL Sunday...

Philadelphia Eagles 15-12 New Orleans Saints

Saquon Barkley scored two touchdowns in the fourth quarter to inspire the Philadelphia Eagles to a 15-12 New Orleans Saints after a dramatic late finish.

A defensive stalemate had been split by just Blake Grupe's 34-yard field goal in the first quarter until Barkley burst away for a 65-yard touchdown with 13 minutes on the clock in the fourth.

Grupe kicked the Saints within one point with a 38-yard field goal before Derek Carr's 13-yard touchdown pass to Chris Olave gave the hosts a 12-7 lead with two minutes to play.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights from Philadelphia Eagles at New Orleans Saints from Week Three of the NFL season

The Eagles would not be denied, Barkley punching in a game-winning four-yard score followed by a two-point conversion after Dallas Goedert had flipped the field with a 61-yard catch-and-run.

Barkley finished with 147 yards and two scores on the ground, while tight end Goedert starred with 10 catches for 170 yards.

Reed Blankenship iced the game with an interception off Carr, who was 14 of 25 passing for 142 yards, one touchdown and one interception. Jalen Hurts meanwhile went 29 of 38 for 311 yards, an interception and a fumble.

Green Bay Packers 30-14 Tennessee Titans

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights from the Green Bay Packers at Tennessee Titans from Week Three of the NFL season

Malik Willis had a rushing and passing touchdown as he impressed again in the absence of Jordan Love to lead the Green Bay Packers to a 30-14 win over the Tennessee Titans.

The former Titans quarterback shone against his former team, having arrived via trade from Tennessee at the end of August before being thrown into the lineup in light of Love's injury in Week One.

He threw for 202 yards and rushed for 73, Emanuel Wilson accounting for his passing touchdown and Christian Watson amassing a team-high 67 yards through the air.

Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander chipped in with a first career pick-six touchdown to give Green Bay a 17-7 lead in the first quarter.

Titans quarterback Will Levis was 26 of 34 for 260 yards, touchdown passes to DeAndre Hopkins and Nick Vannett, and two interceptions.

Houston Texans 7-34 Minnesota Vikings

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights from Houston Texans at Minnesota Vikings from Week Three of the NFL season

Sam Darnold threw four more touchdown passes to continue his sparkling start as the Minnesota Vikings routed the Houston Texans 34-7.

The Vikings quarterback finished 17 of 28 or 181 yards and scoring strikes to Justin Jefferson, Jalen Nailor, Aaron Jones and Johnny Mundt.

Jones meanwhile had 19 carries for 102 yards alongside his five catches for 46 yards. CJ Stroud completed 20 of 31 passes for 215 yards, a touchdown pass to Cam Akers and two rare interceptions.

New York Giants 21-15 Cleveland Browns

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player New York Giants rookie Malik Nabers made two stunning catches for the New York Giants

Malik Nabers caught two touchdown passes while Deshaun Watson was sacked eight times as the New York Giants beat the Cleveland Browns 21-15 to clinch their first win of the campaign.

Daniel Jones connected on 24 of 34 passes for 236 yards and two scores to his rookie wide receiver, who had eight catches for 78 yards including his stunning leaping catch in the end zone.

Devin Singletary also had 16 carries for 65 yards and a touchdown, and could have had another as he raced clear in the final moments before stopping at the one-yard line in order to see out the clock.

Watson was 21 of 37 for 196 yards and two touchdowns to Amari Cooper, the first of which arrived 10 seconds into the game after Giants running back Eric Gray lost a fumble on the opening kickoff return.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Jalen Carter had to be held back by the Eagles coaches after clashing with the Saints players

Denver Broncos 26-7 Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Bo Nix enjoyed his best outing as an NFL quarterback to date as the Denver Broncos rookie completed 25 of 36 passes for 216 yards while rushing for a touchdown in an interception-free 26-7 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The pre-game talk had been the continued resurgence of Baker Mayfield in Tampa, but it was Denver who dominated to clinch a surprise win and swerve a 0-3 start.

Mayfield was sacked seven times and intercepted once as well as throwing a touchdown pass to Chris Godwin, while Bucky Irving had 70 yards on the ground.

Tyler Badie impressed out of the backfield for Denver with nine carries for 70 yards, alongside Courtland Sutton's seven catches for 68 yards. Jaleel McLaughlin also had a one-yard rushing touchdown to give Denver a 14-point lead in the first quarter.

Chicago Bears 16-21 Indianapolis Colts

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights from Chicago Bears at Indianapolis Colts from Week Three of the NFL season

Jonathan Taylor exploded with two rushing touchdowns to help the Indianapolis Colts overcome the Chicago Bears in a meeting of the league's two youngest quarterbacks in Caleb Williams and Anthony Richardson.

Taylor had 23 carries for 110 yards and two touchdowns alongside another rushing score from Trey Sermon, while Richardson was 10 of 20 for 167 yards and two poor interceptions.

No 1 pick Williams went 33 of 52 for 363 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions while also being sacked four times on the day.

Los Angeles Chargers 10-20 Pittsburgh Steelers

Calvin Austin III raced away for a 55-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter as the Pittsburgh Steelers defeated the Los Angeles Chargers 10-20.

Steelers quarterback Justin Fields also rushed for a five-yard touchdown in addition to his pass to Austin, while throwing for 245 yards.

Najee Harris ran for 70 yards, Chris Boswell kicked a pair of field goals and Pittsburgh's defense racked up five sacks while handing the Chargers (2-1) their first loss.

Justin Herbert, who had been nursing an ankle issue, threw for 12 of 18, 125 yards and a touchdown to Quentin Johnston before hobbling off injured in the third quarter as he was replaced by Taylor Heinicke.

Watch the Jacksonville Jaguars take on the Buffalo Bills while the Cincinnati Bengals face the Washington Commanders in a Monday Night Football double-header live on Sky Sports.