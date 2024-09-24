Damar Hamlin: Buffalo Bills safety gets first NFL interception in first Monday game since cardiac arrest

Damar Hamlin continued his miracle comeback story as he grabbed his first-ever NFL interception in the moment of the night as the Buffalo Bills beat the Jacksonville Jaguars 47-10 on Monday.

Highmark Stadium erupted while Bills jerseys raced to swarm their team-mate as he celebrated a landmark moment in his first Monday night outing since suffering a cardiac arrest against the Cincinnati Bengals 21 months ago.

Josh Allen threw four touchdowns on the night while James Cook and Ray Davis chipped in with rushing scores to help Buffalo extend their perfect 3-0 start to the campaign.

"We all know my last (Monday night) game and how that game went," Hamlin said. "So to be able to come all the way back from that, and have a special moment, it's all God."

Hamlin picked off an overthrown Trevor Lawrence pass intended for Brian Thomas Jr in the second quarter before posing for photos with his defensive team-mates in the end zone and clutching onto the most special of souvenirs as he was greeted by the rest of his players and coaches on the sideline.

"It's special, man," Hamlin told ESPN in his on-field interview immediately after the game. "They were a big part of me being able to make this type of comeback.

"They pushed me. They gave me love, they gave me grace, they gave me everything I needed on the journey, and they were even happier than I was to get my first interception. That just shows the community and the bond that we have here in Buffalo. It's truly a special place, and I'm glad to be a part of it.

"There are no words for it, man. I'm still processing that as I go, but I was able to take it one day at a time."

Hamlin collapsed on the field after making a tackle on Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins on January 2 2023 in Week 17 of the campaign, before being treated for 10 minutes and then transported by ambulance to hospital, where he was reported to be in critical condition.

He remained in critical condition over the following days before having his breathing tube removed on January 6, being transferred to a hospital in Buffalo on January 9 and then being discharged on January 11.

Having been cleared to return to football, Hamlin played his first snap in Buffalo's 2023 preseason opener against the Las Vegas Raiders before seeing his first defensive action and making his first tackle against the Denver Broncos on November 13.

Earlier this summer he was named starting safety following the departure of Micah Hyde and Jordan Poyer.

"What a night for Damar," said head coach Sean McDermott. "The journey that he's been on, and how he's persevered."

Allen rewarded Hamlin's interception five plays later when he tossed a 27-yard touchdown pass to Khalil Shakir, the Bills receiver breaking two tackles before racing down the sideline for the house call.

"That was awesome. We needed it. Big-time moment for him, big-time moment for our team there," Allen told ESPN.

