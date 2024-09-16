 Skip to content
Inside the Huddle podcast: NFL Week Two review as Tua Tagovailoa draws concern while Alvin Kamara shines

Join Neil Reynolds and Jeff Reinebold throughout the 2024 NFL season as they break down the biggest storylines from around the league; Week Three begins on Thursday night when the New York Jets host the New England Patriots live on Sky Sports NFL from 1.15am in the early hours of Friday

Monday 16 September 2024 19:44, UK

Neil Reynolds and Ndamukong Suh discuss whether Tua Tagovailoa's NFL future is in doubt after he suffered his fourth concussion in two years during Miami's heavy loss to Buffalo

Neil Reynolds and Jeff Reinebold give their instant reaction to Week Two in the NFL... reflecting on another concerning moment for Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

The guys discuss the career of Tua after he suffered his latest concussion setback during Thursday night's defeat to the Buffalo Bills.

They then dissect a dramatic NFL Sunday, during which Alvin Kamara scored four touchdowns to lead the New Orleans Saints past the Dallas Cowboys, while Sam Darnold and the Minnesota Vikings shocked the San Francisco 49ers.

Week Three begins on Thursday night when the New York Jets host the New England Patriots live on Sky Sports NFL from 1.15am in the early hours of Friday; Also stream with NOW.

