Dallas Cowboys 20-15 New York Giants: Dak Prescott throws two touchdown passes as Cowboys defence helps grind out win

Dak Prescott tossed two touchdown passes as the Dallas Cowboys held the New York Giants out of the end zone en route to a 20-15 victory on Thursday night at MetLife Stadium.

CeeDee Lamb caught seven passes for 98 yards and a touchdown and Rico Dowdle also had a scoring reception for the Cowboys (2-2).

Prescott completed 22 of 27 passes for 221 yards while helping Dallas defeat New York for the seventh straight time and 14th time in their last 15 meetings.

Amani Oruwariye picked off New York's Daniel Jones with five seconds left to seal the victory. Jones was 29-of-40 passing for 281 yards and the interception.

Greg Joseph matched his career high of five field goals for the Giants (1-3).

Star rookie Malik Nabers had 12 receptions for 115 yards before leaving the game late with a concussion. Wan'Dale Robinson caught 11 passes for 71 yards for New York. Both players set career highs for catches in a game.

The victory leaves the Cowboys with a 2-2 split from their opening four games of the regular season, with both victories having come on the road. The Giants, also yet to win a home game, fall to 1-3.

Stats leaders:

Dallas Cowboys

Passing: Dak Prescott, 22/27, 221 yards, 2 TD

Dak Prescott, 22/27, 221 yards, 2 TD Rushing: Rico Dowdle, 11 carries, 46 yards

Rico Dowdle, 11 carries, 46 yards Receiving: CeeDee Lamb, 7 catches, 98 yards, 1 TD

New York Giants

Passing: Daniel Jones, 29/40, 281 yards, 0 TD, 1 INT

Daniel Jones, 29/40, 281 yards, 0 TD, 1 INT Rushing: Devin Singletary, 14 carries, 24 yards

Devin Singletary, 14 carries, 24 yards Receiving: Malik Nabers, 12 catches, 115 yards

Image: Dak Prescott threw two touchdowns for the Dallas Cowboys

The Giants trailed by five when they opened the third quarter by moving 77 yards on 11 plays. However, the drive stalled at the three-yard line and the Giants had to settle for Joseph's 22-yard field goal to move within 14-12.

Brandon Aubrey answered with a 60-yard field goal with 5:06 left in the period for Dallas. It was the second straight week that Aubrey was good from 60 or more. Last week, he booted a 65-yarder, the second longest in NFL history, during a loss to the Baltimore Ravens.

Joseph booted his fifth field goal, a 42-yarder, with 11:11 left in the contest to bring New York within 17-15. Aubrey responded with a 40-yarder with 6:54 remaining.

New York came up empty on the next drive when Jones' fourth-and-six throw from his own 45-yard line for Nabers was incomplete with 3:21 remaining.

Nabers dove for the ball but could not hold on, landing on the ball with his body and his head appearing to hit the ground. Nabers was on the field for a few minutes before getting up. He left for the locker room a short time later.

Dallas star linebacker Micah Parsons exited with an apparent lower-leg injury with 3:30 left. Cowboys defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence (foot) was injured in the third quarter and did not return.

The Cowboys limited New York to 26 rushing yards.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Prescott threw two touchdown passes to help Dallas to a 14-9 lead at half-time.

Joseph booted three first-half field goals, including a 52-yarder to start the scoring. He also hit from 41 and 38 yards.

The Cowboys led 7-3 after Prescott's 15-yard scoring pass to Dowdle with 2:06 left in the opening quarter.

Prescott later hit Lamb inside the Giants' 40-yard line and the receiver turned it into a 55-yard scoring play to give Dallas a 14-6 lead with 9:16 left in the half.

Scoring summary

Scoring summary FIRST QUARTER Cowboys 0-3 Giants Greg Joseph 52-yard field goal Cowboys 7-3 Giants Dak Prescott 15-yard TD pass to Rico Dowdle (extra point) SECOND QUARTER Cowboys 7-6 Giants Greg Joseph 41-yard field goal Cowboys 14-6 Giants Dak Prescott 55-yard TD pass to CeeDee Lamb (extra point) Cowboys 14-9 Giants Greg Joseph 38-yard field goal THIRD QUARTER Cowboys 14-12 Giants Greg Joseph 22-yard field goal Cowboys 17-12 Giants Brandon Aubrey 60-yard field goal FOURTH QUARTER Cowboys 17-15 Giants Greg Joseph 42-yard field goal Cowboys 20-15 Giants Brandon Aubrey 40-yard field goal

What did they say?

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott: "We got to change the narrative. That's what this game did, especially over a long weekend. It puts us at two-and-two. It allows us a couple of days to get our mind right, to get our body right."

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones: "We don't feel good about losing. We didn't didn't do enough to win. We're frustrated. We're not discouraged. I think we're still confident in our team and what we can do well, but we don't feel good about this."

What's next?

The Cowboys stay on the road as they head to face the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week Five, while the Giants visit the Seatle Seahawks.

Watch the Minnesota Vikings take on the Green Bay Packers from 6pm live on Sky Sports NFL this Sunday, followed by Kansas City Chiefs at Los Angeles Chargers at 9.25pm; Also stream with NOW.

Sky Sports+ has officially launched and will be integrated into Sky TV, streaming service NOW and the Sky Sports app - giving Sky Sports customers access to over 50 per cent more live sport this year at no extra cost. Stream The new EFL season, Test cricket and more top sport with NOW.