Analysis

NFL best stats and records: Josh Jacobs makes unwanted history as Matthew Stafford overtakes Eli Manning

Jared Goff and Amon-Ra St. Brown become the eighth duo in NFL history to throw and catch a touchdown to each other in the same game; Week Five begins on Thursday when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers face the Atlanta Falcons from 1.15am, live on Sky Sports NFL

Benedict Bermange

Cricket Statistician

Wednesday 2 October 2024 07:56, UK

Highlights of the Minnesota Vikings against the Green Bay Packers in Week Four of the NFL season

Sky Sports Cricket statistician - and big Buffalo Bills fan - Benedict Bermange dives into the 2024 NFL season to pick out the best stats from each week...

The Dallas Cowboys' 20-15 win on Thursday night was Dak Prescott's 13th-straight victory over the New York Giants; only one quarterback in NFL history has won more games in a row against a single opponent.

Quarterback win streaks vs single opponent

Quarterback Team Opponent Games
Bob Griese Dolphins Bills 17
Tom Brady Patriots Bills 13
Steve Young 49ers Rams 13
Dak Prescott Cowboys Giants 13

Giants rookie receiver Malik Nabers hauled in 12 receptions to give him 35 in his four NFL games to date. The only player with more receptions after their first four games is Puka Nacua of the 2023 Rams, who had 39.

Watch as Jared Goff hands off the ball to Amon-Ra St. Brown who then throws it back to Goff as he rushes into the end zone!

During the Chicago Bears' 24-18 win over the Rams, DJ Moore became the first player to catch a touchdown pass from three different No 1 overall draft picks. He caught a nine-yard strike from Caleb Williams, having also had catches from Cam Newton and Baker Mayfield.

Despite the defeat, Matthew Stafford passed Eli Manning's career total of 57,023 passing yards to move into the top 10 in NFL history.

On Inside the Huddle, Neil Reynolds and Jeff Reinebold discuss how the Kansas City Chiefs 'always find a way' to win and whether Travis Kelce and Xavier Worthy can fill in for Rashee Rice, who is expected to miss rest of season through injury.

Sam Darnold of the Minnesota Vikings became the first quarterback in the Super Bowl era to win each of his first four starts with a team while throwing for at least two touchdowns in each game.

Running back Josh Jacobs of the defeated Green Bay Packers meanwhile set a bizarre and unwanted NFL record as he now has the most career receptions without ever catching a touchdown pass.

Most catches without touchdown

Player Receptions
Josh Jacobs 204
Gerald Riggs 201
Eric Bieniemy 146

Denver Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton accounted for all 60 of his team's receiving yards in their win over the New York Jets. The last player to have all of a team's receiving yards was Noah Fant - also for the Broncos - in Week 12 of the 2020 season against the New Orleans Saints when he had 13 yards receiving from quarterback Kendall Hinton.

On the latest episode of Inside the Huddle, Neil Reynolds and Jeff Reinebold praise Washington Commanders rookie Jayden Daniels, whose 82.1 per cent pass-completion rate is the best in any four-game span in the Super Bowl era

Washington rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels completed 26 of his 30 passes as the Commanders defeated the Arizona Cardinals 42-14. He now has a 82.1 career completion percentage, which is not only the highest by any player in his team's first four games of a season, but also the highest by any starting quarterback in a four-game span at any point in their career.

The only other quarterback to complete at least 80 per cent of his passes over a four-game span was Peyton Manning, who was 90/110 (81.8 per cent) between Weeks 13 and 16 of the 2008 season.

Derrick Henry scored an 87-yard rushing touchdown on the Baltimore Ravens' first offensive play of the game in Sunday night's 35-10 win over the Buffalo Bills. It was the longest touchdown on a team's first offensive play of a game since Terrelle Pryor rushed 93 yards for a score for the Raiders against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week Eight of the 2013 season.

Highlights of the Buffalo Bills against the Baltimore Ravens in Week Four of the NFL season

On Monday night, Jared Goff of the Detroit Lions was a perfect 18/18 passing, the most passes in an NFL game without an incompletion. Having thrown an earlier touchdown pass to Amon-Ra St. Brown, Goff then caught one from his wide receiver, making them just the eighth duo in league history to throw and catch a touchdown from each other in the same game.

Duos to throw & catch TD from each other in same game

Players Team Opponent Season
Jared Goff & Amon-Ra St. Brown Lions Seahawks 2024
Blake Bortles & Marqise Lee Jaguars Titans 2016
Walter Payton & Jim McMahon Bears Washington 1985
Gary Danielson & James Jones Lions Eagles 1984
Frank Kirkleski & George Pease Tornadoes Bulldogs 1929
Eddie Kaw & Benny Boynton Bisons Jeffersons 1924
Eddie Kaw & Benny Boynton Bisons Maroons 1924
Paddy Driscoll & Johnny Mohardt Cardinals Panhandles 1922

Week Five begins on Thursday when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers face the Atlanta Falcons from 1.15am, live on Sky Sports NFL in the early hours of Friday; Also stream with NOW.

