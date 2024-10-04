Davante Adams trade rumours: Aaron Rodgers says potential New York reunion 'out of my hands'

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers says that a potential trade for three-time All-Pro wide receiver Davante Adams is "out of my hands".

Adams, who played his first eight seasons in the league with Rodgers at the Green Bay Packers, recently requested a trade from the Las Vegas Raiders, sparking rumours of a reunion in New York.

Speaking to reporters ahead of the Jets' game against the Minnesota Vikings at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London on Sunday, Rodgers said: "I don't know how much I can say about it. There's tampering [rules].

"But I still have a close friendship with him. We spend time in the offseason together. He's a great guy, and a great player. And the rest of that's out of my hands."

ESPN reported that Adams would like to play with a quarterback with whom he's comfortable, and that brings readily to mind either Rodgers or Derek Carr of the New Orleans Saints, who was his college team-mate and first QB with the Raiders.

Image: Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams played together for eight seasons in the NFL

"There's the fear mongering that goes along with the adage that the grass is not always greener on the other side," Rodgers added. "But the grass is green where you water it.

"You put the time in, you put intention and attention to whatever you're doing and you can make a special situation out of being anywhere."

The 31-year-old Adams has 18 catches for 209 yards and a touchdown in three games this season. He is nursing a nagging hamstring injury that caused him to sit out last week's win over the Cleveland Browns for the 2-2 Raiders.

A six-time Pro Bowl selection, Adams has 890 catches for 10,990 yards and 96 touchdowns in 153 career games since being taken with the 53rd pick of the 2014 NFL Draft by the Packers.

Rodgers, aged 40, is now into his 20th season as a professional, the first 18 of those spent with the Packers, where he was four times named league MVP, made 10 Pro Bowls and led Green Bay to a Super Bowl XLV victory against the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2011.

He was injured on his Jets debut that ruled him out of the rest of the 2023 season, while he has thrown for 849 yards with five touchdowns (plus one interception) in four games this year.

Image: Robert Saleh is into his fourth year as head coach of the New York Jets and is yet to make the playoffs

Rodgers also denied rumours of a fractious relationship between himself and Jets fourth-year head coach Robert Saleh.

"There's some driving force to try and put a wedge outside the facility between Robert and I, but we're really good friends," he said.

"We enjoy each other. We spend time almost every day in his office talking about things and talking about the energy of the team, the focus of the team, what we need to get done.

"We've got a great relationship."

