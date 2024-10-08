2024 NFL Fantasy Football waiver wire: Can JuJu Smith-Schuster be a solution for the Kansas City Chiefs?

From JuJu Smith-Schuster's big day out for the Kansas City Chiefs to a London-bound Tank in Jacksonville, we look at some of the NFL's top Fantasy Football waiver wire targets ahead of Week Six in the 2024 season...

Tank Bigsby - RB, Jacksonville Jaguars

Points in Week Five:

The Jacksonville Jaguars have life on offense! Doug Pederson's side clinched their first win of the campaign on Sunday as they held off the Indianapolis Colts in a tense finish, at the heart of their victory being a Trevor Lawrence clinic and another big day for running back Tank Bigsby. The 2023 third-round pick lit up the Colts' shoddy run defense with 13 carries for 101 yards and two touchdowns to follow up his seven carries for 90 yards against the Houston Texans.

He continues to make the most of his opportunity as Travis Etienne continues to return to full health following a shoulder injury, the latter playing a larger role in the passing game on Sunday with six catches for 43 yards. Bigsby is a bruising runner averaging eight yards per carry as one of the league's best after contact.

Bigsby now travels to London with the Jaguars as they prepare to face the Chicago Bears at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, live on Sky Sports NFL this Sunday.

Tyrone Tracy Jr - RB, New York Giants

Points in Week Five:

Among the fears for the New York Giants heading into the season will have been whether they would suffer on the ground, and to what extent, following the loss of Saquon Barkley. They enjoyed their best rushing day by a distance in Week Five as they put up 175 yards in their 29-20 victory over the Seattle Seahawks, 129 of which came courtesy of Tyrone Tracy Jr and his 18 carries.

Tracy was a fifth-round pick out of Purdue earlier this year, his career day coming in the absence of starting back Devin Singletary due to a groin injury. In many ways the 24-year-old remains new to the position, having spent his first three years in college as a wide receiver at Iowa before converting to running back at Purdue from 2022-2023. While Eric Gray was guilty of a goalline fumble, Tracy capitalised to see the bulk of red zone snaps as well as swerving any plays of no gain or loss of yardage.

JuJu Smith-Schuster - WR, Kansas City Chiefs

Points in Week Five:

We are talking about JuJu Smith-Schuster as a potentially key cog to the Kansas City Chiefs offense, in October 2024 -who'd a thought it? The wide receiver returned to Arrowhead this offseason after spending a couple of years with the New England Patriots, projected to play little more than a depth role for Andy Reid's offense as they chase a historic third straight Super Bowl victory.

That role was heightened on Monday night when he led the Chiefs with seven catches for 130 yards in their victory over the New Orleans Saints, marking his first 100-yard game since October 2022. It came as the Chiefs continue to seek solutions to the loss of star receiver Rashee Rice to injury, with Hollywood Brown also sidelined for the year. Not only did Smith-Schuster throw his hat into the ring for increased reps, but fellow returnee Kareem Hunt put up his first 100-yard rushing game in four years to lead the way out of the backfield in the absence of the injured Isiah Pacheco.

Tucker Kraft - TE, Green Bay Packers

Points in Week Five:

Matt LaFleur continues to showcase the versatility of his offense and the depth of options at his disposal, Tucker Kraft becoming the latest to feast for the Green Bay Packers in their win over the Los Angeles Rams. The second-year tight end led the team with four catches for 88 yards and two touchdowns in a 24-19 victory, following up his six catches for 53 yards and a touchdown in the Week Four loss to the Minnesota Vikings.

What's more, Kraft now leads all tight ends in yards-after-catch so far this season with 172 (NextGen Stats) as an emerging security blanket for quarterback Jordan Love and one of the league's bulldozing ball carriers in open space.

Jaylen Wright - RB, Miami Dolphins

Points in Week Five: 8.60

Mike McDaniel has a knack for uncovering running back talent with whom to offer his offense a fresh look and impetus, and the Miami Dolphins have never needed it more. Jaylen Wright staked his claim for an increased role on Sunday as he rushed for 86 yards off 13 carries to help Miami towards a 15-10 win over the New England Patriots, ending their three-game losing skid. Wright, a fourth-round pick out of Tennessee at the Draft, became a welcome complement to Raheem Mostert as the Dolphins turned to their running game as a means of compensating for the struggles of backup quarterback Tyler Huntley.

Granted, the Dolphins are now on a bye week before returning to face the Indianapolis Colts and their 31st-ranked rushing defense in Week Seven, but as McDaniel seeks offensive solutions Wright may be one to take a chance on now ahead of your rivals.

Philadelphia Eagles defense

Points in Week Five: BYE

The Philadelphia Eagles play Deshaun Watson and the Cleveland Browns offense this weekend - and that concludes today's pitch. Watson is yet to throw for more than 200 yards through five weeks, having posted just five passing touchdowns to three interceptions while managing a dismal passing rating of 74.8 within an offense ranked worst in the NFL in total yards, 30th in passing, 27th in rushing and 30th in scoring.

Vic Fangio's Eagles defense has been subject to heavy scrutiny with a 25th-ranked pressure rate and a second-fewest six sacks while ranking 27th in total yards, but this represents a perfect get-well game against a sinking offense behind the league's worst quarterback. Philly are coming off a bye and counting on an improved performance from their defensive front.

