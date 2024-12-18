Aaron Rodgers: New York Jets quarterback makes frank admission over possible release at end of NFL season

Aaron Rodgers has admitted he considers it a possibility that the New York Jets will release him at the end of the NFL season.

The Jets quarterback told reporters on Wednesday that he will take some time after the season ends to consider his playing future but added the caveat, "Unless I get released right away."

Rodgers is under contract with the Jets for next season but speculation about his future has been rampant amid the 41-year-old's struggles leading the Jets to a 4-10 record.

The Jets came away with a 32-25 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars in their most recent game, with Rodgers finishing 16-of-30 passing for 289 yards and three scores. They lost in overtime to the Miami Dolphins the week before, when Rodgers went 27-for-39 for 339 yards.

Asked by a reporter whether his recent performances had changed his feelings about his future, Rodgers said: "No, I'm going to take some time after the year - unless I get released right away - but I'll still take some time whether or not I want to play."

Rodgers returned this year after missing all but four plays of his first season in New York in 2023, when he tore his left Achilles tendon in the season opener.

His comeback season has not gone according to plan, though. Rodgers has completed 62.5 per cent of his passes for 3,255 yards and 23 touchdowns with eight interceptions - with his completion percentage, yards per completion and touchdown rate ranking among the lowest of his 20-year career.

In a late November appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, the veteran quarterback said he has yet to decide if he will play in 2025 - however if he does, he would like to play for the Jets.

"I'm going to wait and see what happens at the end of the season and if they want me back, and what happens with (interim head coach Jeff Ulbrich) and what happens with the offensive staff and obviously the GM at the time, and then they just fired Joe (Douglas).

"There's a lot of things out of my control when it comes to that. But I really have enjoyed my time in New York.

"... I don't even know if I want to play yet, but New York would be my first option."

Rodgers is under contract for next season with a $2.5m (£2m) base salary plus a $35m (£28m) option bonus.

