NFL results and highlights: Los Angeles Chargers edge closer to playoffs with 34-27 Broncos win after 48-year fair-catch kick first

Justin Herbert passed for 284 yards and two touchdowns, both in the fourth quarter, as the Los Angeles Chargers got closer to wrapping up a playoff spot by rallying past the Denver Broncos 34-27 on Thursday night.

The Chargers' comeback also included Cameron Dicker making the first successful fair-catch kick in the NFL in 48 years.

He was good from 57 yards on the final play of the first half to pull the Chargers within 21-13.

Gus Edwards rushed for two touchdowns for Los Angeles (9-6), who need losses by Indianapolis and Miami on Sunday to secure a second post-season berth in three seasons.

Denver (9-6) could have clinched a playoff spot but had their four-game winning streak ended. The Broncos still have an 85 per cent chance of making it, according to the NFL, but they have tough remaining tests at Cincinnati on December 28 and at home against Kansas City in Week 18.

Bo Nix was 29 of 40 for 263 yards and two touchdowns for Denver as the Broncos appeared well on their way to wrapping up their first postseason berth since 2015 after they scored on their first three drives to go up 21-10. But after Wil Lutz's 41-yard field goal midway through the third quarter gave the Broncos a 24-13 advantage, the Chargers stormed back.

Edwards - who had 14 carries for 68 yards - got the Bolts within 24-19, but the two-point conversion was no good when Herbert was stopped short of the goal line.

On their next drive, Herbert - who completed 23 of 30 passes with an interception - scrambled left and threw across his body off his left foot to Davis with 12:29 remaining.

Herbert then found Joshua Palmer in the back of the end zone for the two-point conversion. Palmer tipped the ball with his left hand and then secured it before going out of bounds to make it 27-24.

Los Angeles put it out of reach with 2:27 remaining on Herbert's 34-yard touchdown pass to Hassan Haskins.

Lutz narrowly made a 55-yard field goal with 57 seconds remaining to get Denver within a touchdown, but Los Angeles' Nick Niemann recovered the onside kick to dash any hopes of a comeback.

Stats leaders

Los Angeles Chargers:

Passing: Justin Herbert, 23/31, 284 yards, 2 TDs, 1 INT

Rushing: Gus Edwards, 14 carries, 68 yards, 2 TDs

Receiving: Ladd McConkey, 6 catches, 87 yards

Denver Broncos:

Passing: Bo Nix, 29/40, 263 yards, 2 TDs

Rushing: Audric Estime, 9 carries, 48 yards, 1 TD

Receiving: Marvin Mims Jr, 3 catches, 62 yards

Herbert completed passes to 10 players, including Ladd McConkey, who had six receptions for 87 yards. Nix had a pair of touchdown passes in the first half and completed 15 of 21 passes for 155 yards before halftime.

It was the first time this season Los Angeles' defense allowed scores on three straight possessions to start a game.

Audric Estime's three-yard run off right guard gave the Broncos a 7-0 lead midway through the first quarter, and after Edwards had evened the score, Denver went back on top when Nix rolled right and connected with Michael Burton on a 1-yard TD early in the second quarter.

Devaughn Vele caught a six-yard pass in the left corner of the end zone to make it 21-10 with 6:22 remaining in the first half before Dicker's kick appeared to shift the momentum.

Dicker makes fair-catch free-kick history

Coach Jim Harbaugh and the Chargers took advantage of a seldom-used fair-catch kick, which allows a team that has just made a fair catch to try a free kick for three points. The kick is attempted from the line of scrimmage, and the defending team must stand 10 yards away.

The Chargers were able to try it because Denver's Tremon Smith committed fair-catch interference on what would have been the final play of the first half when Los Angeles' Derius Davis attempted to field Riley Dixon's punt at the Chargers 38.

The penalty moved the ball to the Denver 47 for an untimed down. The Chargers were also the last team to successfully execute a free kick when Ray Wersching converted from 45 yards for San Diego on November 21 1976, against Buffalo.

What's next?

If results go their way elsewhere, the Chargers could already be secure of a playoff place when they next play on December 28 at the New England Patriots.

The Broncos, meanwhile, travel to Cincinnati looking to get back to winning ways three days after Christmas to secure their own post-season place.

