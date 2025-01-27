Super Bowl 2025: Saquon Barkley is 'missing piece' for Philadelphia Eagles against Kansas City Chiefs, says Ndamukong Suh

The Kansas City Chiefs have been deemed 'inevitable' time and time again in their bid to win a third straight Super Bowl this season. The Philadelphia Eagles carry their own beacon of inevitability, by the name of Saquon Barkley.

Jayden Daniels and the Washington Commanders trawled through 18 plays and seven minutes before settling for a 34-yard field goal from Zane Gonzalez on the opening drive of Sunday's NFC Championship Game.

Barkley needed just one in reply as he turned Philadelphia's first offensive snap of the day into a tackle-breaking defender-evading 60-yard touchdown with which to bolster his already-handsome showreel from the past season.

By the end of the evening he had posted another 118 rushing yards and three scores to help guide the Eagles to a 55-23 win and a place at the Super Bowl, where they will face the back-to-back defending champion Chiefs.

"I've never seen that done before, I was happy we could pull that off," Eagles left tackle Jordan Mailata said of Barkley's opening score.

"That guy is a special player. I've got to buy something for the man to show my appreciation."

It extended a history-chasing maiden season with the Eagles for Barkley following his offseason departure from the New York Giants, who must now stomach the sight of his dominance in the colours of a fierce NFC East rival for some years to come.

Barkley became the ninth player ever to eclipse 2,000 yards in the regular season as he finished with 2,005 and 101 short of Eric Dickerson's single-season record of 2,105. He now needs just 30 more rushing yards to break Terrell Davis' all-time single-season record of 2,476, including playoffs.

But the former No 2 overall pick, who will celebrate his 28th birthday on the day of the Super Bowl, has team success at the forefront of his mind.

"I tried to downplay it in my head but it's amazing," he said in his post-game interview on the field. "The goal wasn't just getting here, it was to win. We'll celebrate getting there and then it's back to work.

"We knew it would take a team effort. The team came out and made big plays and that's how you get to a Super Bowl.

"I've always dreamed about it. But the dream wasn't getting there, it was winning it all."

Barkley had been accompanied by the likes of Derrick Henry and Josh Jacobs in leading an emphatic resurgence from veteran running backs who changed teams during the offseason in 2024.

He spoke this week about the aim of proving that a team can win a Championship by running the ball down the throat of an opponent, contrary to the narratives of a pass-first league. Washington, as the Los Angeles Rams did and as the Green Bay Packers did, learned the hard way as their fairy-tale campaign came to an end.

"If Saquon gets into the second level, third level, now it's: 'Hey, can you tackle this guy?' He's hard to tackle," said Eagles coach Nick Sirianni.

"They don't give me a vote for MVP, but I know who my vote would be - that's probably why they don't give me a vote, because I would vote for Saquon."

His final challenge is Steve Spagnuolo's Chiefs defense, who just held off Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills once again as Kansas City booked their return to a third successive Super Bowl in a 32-29 victory in the AFC Championship Game.

"The Eagles are primed to win the Super Bowl for that man there, Saquon Barkley is a difference maker and he's proven that this season and throughout the playoffs," said Sky Sports NFL's Ndamukong Suh.

"I remember being at Super Bowl 57 with the Eagles, he is a missing piece, they can control the clock.

"He is a home run hitter, he does everything for them.

"If that defense plays at the level they are, can take advantage and get takeaways, that offense is very dangerous."

Speaking after the game, Eagles offensive tackle Lane Johnson likened Barkley's impact to that of Barry Sanders as something of a cheat-code while playing the Madden video game. Give him the ball, and something tends to happen.

Barkley has flourished behind what remains one of the league's most dominant offensive lines, his three-year $37.75m offseason deal shaping up to be more neat business from Howie Roseman.

"He's gotten better throughout the season - so explosive, so elusive, challenging to get down. Every time he gets the ball he can score," said Sky Sports NFL's Jason Bell.

"Saquon deserves all the accolades he can get for the way he's playing."

What's next?

The 2024 NFL season reaches its conclusion on Sunday February 9 when the Chiefs face the Eagles in Super Bowl LIX at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, live on Sky Sports NFL.