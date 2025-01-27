Super Bowl 2025: UK kickoff time, teams, half-time show, Taylor Swift and how to watch or stream

Super Bowl 59 is set! The NFL began with 32 teams, and now just two remain as they battle to life the Lombardi Trophy. Here is all you need to know...

When, where and how to watch?

Super Bowl LIX, the 59th edition of the NFL's showpiece finale, will take place at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans on Sunday February 9.

It will mark the 11th time that the Super Bowl has been hosted in New Orleans and the eighth game to be staged at the Superdome.

Build-up begins at 10pm live from New Orleans on Sky Sports NFL and Main Event ahead of kickoff at 11.30pm UK time.

The Superdome has a capacity of 83,000 as the home stadium of the New Orleans Saints, the most recent Super Bowl there seeing the Baltimore Ravens overcome the San Francisco 49ers in 2013.

Who is playing?

The Philadelphia Eagles booked their second Super Bowl appearance in three seasons as they stormed to a 55-23 victory over the Washington Commanders in the NFC Championship Game.

They will face the Kansas City Chiefs after the back-to-back defending champions beat the Buffalo Bills 32-29 in the AFC Championship Game.

Philadelphia finished the regular season 14-3 as NFC East division champions and the No 2 seed behind the Detroit Lions, while Kansas City won their ninth successive AFC West division title as the No 1 seeds in their conference with a record of 15-2.

Chiefs details Head coach Andy Reid General manager Brett Veach Owner Clark Hunt 2024 record 15-2 (AFC West champions) Last Super Bowl appearance 2023 season (won 25-22 vs San Francisco 49ers) Super Bowl wins 4

Patrick Mahomes has led the Chiefs to the Super Bowl in five of the last six seasons having reached the AFC Championship Game in all seven years as starting quarterback at Arrowhead. The three-time Super Bowl MVP out-duelled Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts in a thriller two seasons ago as Kansas City beat Philadelphia 38-35 at Super Bowl LVII in Arizona.

The Eagles last won the Super Bowl at the end of the 2017 campaign when backup quarterback Nick Foles stunned Tom Brady and the New England Patriots in a 41-33 victory.

Eagles details Head coach Nick Sirianni General manager Howie Roseman Owner Jeffrey Lurie 2024 record 14-3 (NFC East champions) Last Super Bowl appearance 2017 season (lost 38-35 vs Kansas City Chiefs) Super Bowl wins 1

Meet the teams

Philadelphia Eagles

Eagles regular season stats leaders Passing: Jalen Hurts, 248/361, 2,903 yards, 18 TDs, 5 INTs

Rushing: Saquon Barkley, 345 carries, 2,005 yards, 13 TDs

Receiving: A.J. Brown, 67 catches, 1,079 yards, 7 TDs

Tackles: Zach Baun, 151

Sacks: Josh Sweat, 8

Interceptions: C.J. Gardner-Johnson, 6

Running back Saquon Barkley has starred in his first year with the Eagles since leaving the New York Giants having rushed for 2,005 yards during the regular season, leaving him just 101 shy of Eric Dickerson's single-season record. He needs just 30 more rushing yards at the Super Bowl to break Terrell Davis' all-time single-season record of 2,476, including playoffs.

Barkley has rushed for 442 yards and five touchdowns during the postseason so far, including scoring runs of 62 and 78 yards during his side's 28-22 Divisional Round win over the Los Angeles Rams followed by three more touchdowns and 118 yards against the Commanders.

Philadelphia meanwhile arrive with the No 1-ranked defense in the league, orchestrated by defensive coordinator Vic Fangio and led by the likes of star defensive tackle Jalen Carter, All-Pro linebacker and Defensive Player of the Year finalist Zack Baun and Defensive Rookie of the Year contenders in corners Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean.

The Eagles emerged as one of the hottest teams in the NFL over the second half of the season with a 10-game winning streak that saw them topple the Washington Commanders, Los Angeles Rams and Ravens across three straight weeks in November and December. Their run then came to an end in a 36-33 loss to the Jayden Daniels-inspired Commanders as Philly lost starting quarterback Jalen Hurts to a concussion that would also keep him out in Week 17 as the Eagles beat the Dallas Cowboys to clinch the NFC East title.

Kansas City Chiefs

Chiefs regular season stats leaders Passing: Patrick Mahomes, 392/581, 3,928 yards, 26 TDs, 11 INTs

Rushing: Kareem Hunt, 200 carries, 728 yards, 7 TDs

Receiving: Travis Kelce, 97 catches, 823 yards, 3 TDs

Tackles: Nick Bolton, 106

Sacks: George Karlaftis, 8

Interceptions: Jaden Hicks, 3

Andy Reid's Chiefs entered the playoffs as back-to-back defending champions amid their bid to become the first team to win three successive Super Bowls in NFL history. Having marched out to a 9-0 start, they were dealt their first defeat of the campaign in Week 11 as Josh Allen inspired the Buffalo Bills to a 30-21 victory over their fierce AFC rivals, after which the Chiefs went on to win six straight while clinching the No 1 seed against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Christmas Day.

As was the case last season, this is a rebranded Chiefs team operating with a different identity to the high-octane aerial offensive juggernaut that tormented teams behind Patrick Mahomes during his early years as starter. Steve Spagnuolo's defense has again played a defining roll, ranking second in scoring while spearheaded by star corner Trent McDuffie and veteran defensive tackle Chris Jones.

Mahomes, statistically, delivered the least prolific numbers of his career during the regular season, but has not thrown an interception since Week 11 amid a spike in form for an offense that knows how to navigate playoff football better than anybody. The Chiefs offense ranked down in 16th in total yards, 14th in passing, 22nd in rushing, 15th in scoring and ninth in EPA/play, having been dealt an early-season blow when wide receiver Rashee Rice was ruled out for the year through injury after four games after already seeing offseason addition Hollywood Brown sidelined. It would place an added emphasis on rookie receiver Xavier Worthy - who just posted 85 yards to lead the team against the Bills - before prompting Kansas City to trade for three-time First-Team All-Pro wideout DeAndre Hopkins as support for tight end Travis Kelce, who led the team in receiving yards despite posting career-low numbers.

Injury to starting running back Isiah Pacheco meanwhile paved the way for the return of Kareem Hunt, who would play a starring role behind one of the league's top interior rushing schemes, led by three Pro Bowlers in Joe Thuney, Creed Humphrey and Trey Smith. Pacheco, Brown and defensive end Charles Omenihu have since returned in time to hand the Chiefs a boost in the playoffs. The story of the Chiefs' season, though, was tight finishes, with 11 of their wins this year coming by one score.

Could history be made?

Andy Reid's Chiefs are bidding to become the first team in NFL history to win three consecutive Super Bowls, having defeated the Eagles 38-35 in Super Bowl LVII at the end of the 2022 campaign before beating the 49ers 25-22 in overtime last February.

The Los Angeles Lakers are the last team in American professional sports to achieve the 'three-peat' by winning three consecutive titles as they secured NBA championships in 2000, 2001 and 2002 behind Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O'Neal.

The Green Bay Packers famously collected three championships in a row from 1965 to 1967, however the first fell before the start of the Super Bowl era.

Kansas City are the ninth team to have won back-to-back Super Bowls, but just the first to return to the big game for a third successive year.

The road to the Super Bowl

Here is how the NFL playoffs shaped up on the road to Super Bowl 59...

Wild Card round results

Divisional Round results

Conference Championship results

Who is performing at half-time?

The Super Bowl LIX half-time show will be headlined by 17-time Grammy-winning rapper Kendrick Lamar, joined by guest SZA.

Lamar previously also performed at the half-time show in 2022 as part of a star-studded ensemble alongside Dr Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, 50 Cent and Anderson .Paak.

Who has won the most Super Bowls?

The Patriots and Pittsburgh Steelers both lead the way with six Super Bowl victories apiece, New England famously winning three in four seasons from 2001-2004 followed by three more between 2014-2018.

Of the NFL's 32 teams, 12 have never won a Super Bowl while the Cleveland Browns, Detroit Lions, Houston Texans and Jacksonville Jaguars are the only four teams to have never even played in one.

Most Super Bowl victories Team Wins Appearances Boston/New England Patriots 6 11 Pittsburgh Steelers 6 8 San Francisco 49ers 5 8 Dallas Cowboys 5 8 Kansas City Chiefs 4 7 Green Bay Packers 4 5 New York Giants 4 5

Will Taylor Swift be there?

Grammy-winning megastar Taylor Swift remains a fun theme to modern life in the NFL as she continues to support boyfriend Travis Kelce in his pursuit of Super Bowl history with the Chiefs.

Swift has become a familiar feature to Chiefs games while watching on alongside Kelce's mother Donna, in doing so taking the NFL to a brand new generation of football fans across the world.

The 35-year-old is again expected to be present when Kelce and the Chiefs take on the Eagles in New Orleans.

