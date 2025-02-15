Two women in their 20s were shot near Super Bowl parade route; Police say both are in a stable condition in hospital, while a 28-year-old Hispanic male is in custody, with charges pending; Philadelphia Eagles beat two-time-defending champions Kansas City Chiefs 40-22 in Super Bowl 59

Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl parade: Two women shot during celebrations, police say

Thousands of Philadelphia Eagles fans watched the celebration parade on Friday

Two people have been shot in Philadelphia during the Eagles' Super Bowl 59 victory parade on Friday.

The incident happened just after 2.30pm local time, near the parade route for the Super Bowl winners, with thousands of fans gathered in the city.

Two women sustained gunshot wounds, including a 27-year-old who suffered an injury to her left leg. A 20-year-old suffered an injury to her upper thigh and both were transported to Presbyterian Hospital.

They are in a stable condition, police said.

Police have been unable to locate a crime scene, however, a weapon has been recovered.

Through investigation, police were able to identify the offender. The motive for the shooting was an argument/fight.

A 28-year-old Hispanic male is in custody, and charges are pending.

The Eagles captured their second NFL title in the space of eight seasons last Sunday, dominating the two-time-defending champions Kansas City Chiefs 40-22 at the Superdome in New Orleans.

The win avenged a title game loss to Kansas City two years ago.