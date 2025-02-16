Justin Tucker: Seven more massage therapists accuse Baltimore Ravens kicker of sexually inappropriate conduct

A total of 16 massage therapists from eight Baltimore-area spas have now shared accounts with the Baltimore Banner; The NFL has said it will look into the matter;

Justin Tucker has played for the Ravens since 2012

Seven more massage therapists have accused Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker of sexually inappropriate conduct, the Baltimore Banner reported on Sunday.

The news website says a total of 16 massage therapists from eight Baltimore-area spas have now shared accounts with the Banner. All said Tucker's actions occurred between 2012 and 2016.

The Banner first reported allegations against Tucker late last month, saying it had spoken with six massage therapists who recounted firsthand experiences with him. The number of accusers has more than doubled since.

Tucker said after the initial allegations emerged that he has never received any complaints from a massage therapist or been told he was not welcome at a spa or other place of business.

The NFL has said it will look into the matter.

In response to the new allegations, Tucker's representatives told the Banner to refer to the kicker's lengthy social media post on January 30 in which he denied all allegations. Tucker called the allegations "unequivocally false" in that post.

Several therapists said they ended Tucker's sessions early or refused to work on him again, and managers from two spas said they banned him from returning.

In a statement published in January, NFL spokesperson Brian McCarthy said: "We first became aware of the allegations from the reporter investigating this story as they were not previously shared with the NFL.

"We take any allegation seriously and will look into the matter."

Tucker, 35, just finished his 13th season in the NFL, all with the Ravens.

In 2022, Tucker agreed to a four-year contract extension through the 2027 season. That deal included $17.5m guaranteed.