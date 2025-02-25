Travis Kelce: Kansas City Chiefs GM Brett Veach expects 'fired up' tight end to return to NFL next season

Kansas City Chiefs general manager Brett Veach has revealed tight end Travis Kelce is “fired up” to continue his NFL career and expects to see him return next season.

Kelce said earlier this month that he would "take some time" before deciding whether to retire from the NFL, following his side's Super Bowl defeat to the Philadelphia Eagles.

The 35-year-old said before that loss that he was not planning on calling it quits from the NFL anytime soon, with Kelce still having one more year under contract.

Veach spoke to reporters at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis, where NFL coaches and scouts travel annually to evaluate top collegiate talent, where he confirmed he expects to see Kelce back next season.

"How we left at the end of the season is that he was fired up," Veach said. "Still think he has that fire and desire to play.

"As far as I'm concerned, there is no deadline (to commit to playing next season). I think we left it as he'd be back."

Head coach Andy Reid added: "We did have a chance to talk before they left. That [retiring] is up to Travis. At this point, it's 'Get out of town. They've played a lot of football here. So, step back, then we'll talk.'"

Kelce made 97 receptions for 823 yards in the 2024 regular season, his lowest yardage total since 2014, having posted seven consecutive 1,000-yard years from 2016-22.

What has Kelce said before about his future?

The 35-year-old spoke candidly about his future during an episode of New Heights, the podcast he appears on with his brother - and former NFL star - Jason Kelce.

"I know everybody wants to know whether or not I'm playing next year. And right now, I'm just kicking everything down the road," Kelce said. "I'm kicking every can I can down the road and I'm not making any crazy decisions.

"Right now, the biggest thing is just being there for my team-mates and being there for my coaches, understanding that there's a lot that goes into this thing."

Kelce, whose profile has grown significantly since he began dating popstar Taylor Swift in 2023, has previously admitted the Chiefs' incredible success in recent seasons has taken a toll on him.

He said: "I've been fortunate over the past five-six years, I've played more football than anybody and it's because of the people that are in that building and the fact that we keep going to these AFC Championships and these Super Bowls.

"That means I'm playing an extra three games more than everybody else in the entire league. And that's a lot of wear and tear on your body. And it's a lot of time spent in the building focusing on your craft, focusing on the task at hand, every challenge that you set up for yourself.

"And that process can be gruelling. It can weigh on you. It can make you better and it can drive you crazy at the same time.

"And right now, it's one of those things where it was kind of driving me crazy this year. And I think that it happens as you kind of tail off towards the back nine of your career."