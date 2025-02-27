Justin Tucker: Baltimore Ravens kicker denies inappropriate behaviour in second statement

Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker has been accused of inappropriate behaviour during massage sessions by 16 massage therapists across a four-year period; Tucker maintained his innocence in a second statement released on Wednesday

The Baltimore Banner reported that Tucker has been subject to accusations of inappropriate conduct by 16 massage therapists between his rookie year in 2012 and 2016.

The five-time All-Pro kicker released a first statement in response to the accusations last month, claiming he had never received any complaints from a massage therapist.

In a second statement released to Outkick.com on Wednesday, he reiterated his innocence.

"I maintain I did not act inappropriately at any point before, during, or after a professional bodywork treatment session, nor have I ever been told I am unwelcome at any massage therapy provider," Tucker's statement read.

"These claims are simply not true. Throughout the last four weeks, I have spent countless hours replaying every interaction I have had with bodywork professionals over the last 13 years.

"I can assure whoever is reading this that I have never intended to disrespect anyone, cross any boundary, or make anyone feel uncomfortable in any way whatsoever.

"It devastates me to know that anyone I have worked with would not have felt respected and valued as a professional, but more importantly as a person, and to anyone who has felt otherwise, I am sorry.

"I want you to know I am committed to ensuring that everyone I interact with continues to feel that I respect them and care about them as a human being."

Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta described the allegations as "serious" and "concerning" while speaking to reporters at the NFL Scouting Combine this week.

The NFL is currently investigating the matter.