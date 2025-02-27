Irish kickers named on NFL's 2025 International Player Pathway programme

Irish kicking duo Mark McNamee and Ross Bolger have both been handed a place on the NFL's International Player Pathway programme class of 2025.

McNamee previously played Gaelic football for Ballyboden St Enda's in Dublin, while Bolger has been plying his trade in college football with Idaho State.

They feature among five specialists granted a spot on the IPP this year and were given the opportunity to perform before NFL scouts at the annual Combine in Indianapolis on Wednesday.

McNamee and Bolger join a class of 2025 already featuring 13 athletes from 12 nations across the world, who have been training at the IMG Academy in Florida ahead of their Pro Day in March.

The IPP expanded in 2024 to include specialists as Ireland's Charlie Smyth was awarded a place on the New Orleans Saints practice squad.

The programme famously produced Super Bowl-winning Philadelphia Eagles left tackle Jordan Mailata, who had originally played rugby league in Australia, as well as British defensive end Efe Obada.

Louis Rees-Zammit meanwhile made headlines last year when he stepped away from Welsh rugby union on the eve of the Six Nations to join the IPP, initially signing with the Kansas City Chiefs before later landing with the Jacksonville Jaguars, with whom he has just agreed a new deal.

Besides McNamee and Bolger, the class of 2025 also includes Jamaican Olympic discus champion Roje Stona, Australia rugby union international Jordan Petaia and Ulster player Aaron Sexton.

Representing the UK in the class of 2025 will be defensive tackle Dante Barnett, who previously spent time with the NFL Academy between 2019 and 2021 having started playing football for a local youth team at the age of 15 after being raised in Birmingham, as well as defensive lineman/linebacker Mapalo 'Maz' Mwansa, who joined the Great Britain National Team after being scouted while at Loughborough University.

IPP players can either be acquired as a free agent or chosen at the 2025 NFL Draft, with qualifying players eligible to be signed to an extra 17th practice squad roster spot reserved for international players.