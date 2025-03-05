NFL: Philadelphia Eagles give running back Saquon Barkley record-breaking contract extension

The Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles and star Saquon Barkley have agreed a two-year contract extension worth $41.2m that makes him the first $20m-plus running back in NFL history, multiple outlets reported on Tuesday.

The reigning NFL Offensive Player of the Year concluded a record-breaking first season with the Eagles with a victory over the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs on his 28th birthday on Super Bowl Sunday February 9.

The new deal, which keeps Barkley under contract through 2028, includes $36m guaranteed with $15m more in incentives, per reports. The guaranteed money is the most for a running back on a contract of three years or less, according to Over The Cap.

Barkley was making about $12.6m annually under a three-year contract he signed as a free agent last offseason with Philadelphia with a base value totaling $37.75m. That included $26m guaranteed plus incentives.

The three-time Pro Bowl selection was a first-team All-Pro in 2024, when he led the league with 345 carries for 2,005 yards and a 125.3 per game average in scoring 13 touchdowns in 16 regular-season games (all starts). He also caught 33 passes for 278 yards and two TDs.

He rushed 91 more times in four playoff games for 499 yards and five TDs, giving him a single-season record of 2,504 yards to pass Terrell Davis.

Barkley has in his career rushed 1,546 times for 7,216 yards and 48 TDs and caught 321 passes for 2,378 yards and 14 scores in 90 regular-season games (all starts) for the New York Giants (2018-23) and Eagles.

The Giants selected him second overall in the 2018 NFL Draft out of Penn State.