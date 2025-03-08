Geno Smith: Las Vegas Raiders trade for Seattle Seahawks quarterback in exchange for third-round draft pick

The Las Vegas Raiders have traded a third-round pick for quarterback Geno Smith from the Seattle Seahawks, reuniting him with head coach Pete Carroll.

The 34-year-old ends a six-season stint in Seattle with the Raiders set to take on all $31 million he has left on his contract.

Smith struggled to make an impact in the early part of his career after being a second-round pick by the New York Jets in 2013.

After time with the Giants and Chargers, he signed with Seattle in 2019 and reignited his career, winning NFL Comeback Player of the Year in 2022.

In 2024, Smith threw for 4,320 yards and recorded 21 touchdowns and 15 interceptions after starting all 17 games.

He broke the franchise record for passing yards and completion rate and also led four game-winning drives, giving him nine over the past two seasons to tie Kansas City Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes for the most in that time.

Despite his efforts, the Seahawks failed to make the playoffs in 2024 in their first season under coach Mike Macdonald, ending with a 10-7 record.

Former Seahawks boss Carroll - who coached Smith for four seasons in Seattle - was appointed to replace the fired Antonio Pierce at the Raiders.