Kyren Lacy: NFL Draft-bound former LSU receiver dies aged 24, university confirms

Former LSU receiver Kyren Lacy, who was facing criminal charges stemming from a fatal car accident in December, has died aged 24, a university athletics spokesman confirmed on Sunday.

While the LSU Athletic Department confirmed Lacy's death, it did not confirm the cause.

WAFB-TV in Baton Rouge, citing an unnamed family member, reported Lacy, who was from Thibodaux, Louisiana, died in the Houston area.

Houston police referred media inquiries to the Harris County Medical Examiner's office, which did not immediately respond to an email from The Associated Press on Sunday.

Lacy, who led LSU in receiving touchdowns last season, had declared for this month's NFL Draft. But his Draft stock plummeted after his alleged involvement in a car accident that killed a 78-year-old man in Louisiana.

Lacy allegedly was driving recklessly - speeding and passing in a no-passing zone - when a motorist who was swerving to avoid Lacy's Dodge Charger crashed head-on into another vehicle.

Herman Hall of Thibodaux, Louisiana, who was involved in the head-on crash, died after being transported to hospital, a state police report said.

Authorities with State Police Troop C in Gray, Louisiana, said Lacy fled the scene of the accident without calling for help. Lacy was charged with negligent homicide, felony hit-and-run and reckless operation of a vehicle.

Lacy played in 12 games for LSU last season and was second on the team in catches (58) and yards receiving (866).

He declared for the NFL Draft just days after the accident and did not play in LSU's victory over Baylor in the Texas Bowl on December 31.