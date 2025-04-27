NFL draft: Shedeur Sanders selected by Cleveland Browns with sixth pick of the fifth round and 144th overall

Cleveland Browns finally stopped Shedeur Sanders' inexplicable free fall through the draft ranks, trading up to select the Colorado quarterback with the sixth pick in the fifth round and No 144 overall.

Once projected to go in the first round, Sanders was not called on the first two days of the draft, confounding television analysts who struggled to make sense of it as team after team snubbed him.

"Thank you GOD," Sanders posted to X, while footage showed him dancing and celebrating after the call came through from the Browns.

Sanders, who was coached by his famous father at Colorado the last two seasons, faced way more buzz than a typical prospect ahead of the NFL Draft and at one point was even considered a potential top pick.

"That's what it's about," Sanders said. "You can't be up too low or anything. You got to be able to celebrate. When we score a touchdown, we celebrate for a little bit and now it's back to, it's time to work, it's time to go. All it is, is a football game to me, and that's how I view it."

Being selected in the first round of the NFL Draft is not just about status but also money and job security as players who are fortunate to have their names called early receive more lucrative and longer contracts with their new team.

Sanders, who last December finished eighth in voting for the Heisman Trophy given to college football's most outstanding player, is a slightly undersized quarterback who has shown he possesses outstanding touch, accuracy and toughness.

"It wasn't necessarily the plan going into the weekend to select two quarterbacks," Browns general manager Andrew Berry said. "But you know we do believe in best player available and positional value. And you know we didn't necessarily expect (Sanders) to be available in the fifth round."

While Sanders' toughness is unquestionable, some critics feel he does not have elite size, arm strength or athleticism though still think he can find success in the NFL working with an offense that is based on timing and ball placement.

Among some other concerns are what role, if any, Sanders' father, who was the fifth overall pick in the 1989 NFL Draft and known as "Primetime" during his playing days, would look to have in his son's pro career.

Five quarterbacks went before Sanders, including first overall selection Cam Ward, who will play with the Tennessee Titans.

Sanders is expected to face stiff competition in Cleveland, joining quarterbacks Kenny Pickett, Joe Flacco and Deshaun Watson, who is injured, along with fellow rookie Dillon Gabriel, whom the Browns selected in the third round.