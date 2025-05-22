Jim Irsay: Indianapolis Colts owner dies aged 65 as Peyton Manning leads tributes

Jim Irsay led the Indianapolis Colts to a Super Bowl in 2007; Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning leads tributes to Irsay, who the Colts say died peacefully in his sleep at the age of 65 on Wednesday

Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay, who took over the NFL team in 1997 and presided over some of their greatest franchise moments, has passed away at the age of 65.

The Colts confirmed the news in a statement, saying Irsay died peacefully in his sleep on Wednesday.

Irsay grew up around the Colts and was made general manager by his father in 1984 - shortly after the move from Baltimore to Indianapolis - and was then the owner for the historic run to the Super Bowl in 2007.

"Jim's dedication and passion for the Indianapolis Colts in addition to his generosity, commitment to the community, and most importantly, his love for his family, were unsurpassed," the Colts' statement read.

With the help of Hall of Fame coach Tony Dungy and Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning, the Colts quickly became perennial contenders under Irsay, with a string of divisional titles before a Super Bowl triumph over the Chicago Bears in 2007. The Colts also reached the Super Bowl in 2010 but lost to the New Orleans Saints.

"I am heartbroken to hear about Jim Irsay's passing," Manning, the first pick of the 1998 draft, said on social media. "He was an incredibly generous and passionate owner and I will always be indebted to him for giving me my start in the NFL.

"His love for the Colts and the city of Indy was unmatched. His impact on the players who played for him will not be forgotten."

The Irsay NFL dynasty began in 1972 when Robert acquired the Los Angeles Rams and then immediately traded franchises with then-Colts owner Carroll Rosenbloom.

The younger Irsay worked his way up from ball boy to office clerk and then general manager when his father relocated the team. By the time he assumed ownership, he was the youngest franchise owner in NFL history at 37.

An entrepreneur and an avid music fan, Irsay's final public message to fans was a note of support to the Colts' NBA counterparts, the Indiana Pacers, who were facing the New York Knicks on Wednesday in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

"Go PACERS. Good luck to Herb, the entire @Pacers organization, and our city!" Irsay wrote on X, hours before his death was reported. He would have turned 66 next month.