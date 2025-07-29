Shane Tamura was trying to get to the NFL offices after shooting several people in the building's lobby but accidentally entered the wrong set of lifts, according to New York City mayor Eric Adams

Gunman who killed four people in New York was targeting NFL headquarters, says mayor

A gunman who killed four people at a Manhattan office building was trying to target the headquarters of the National Football League (NFL) but took the wrong lift, according to New York City mayor Eric Adams.

Investigators believe Shane Tamura, of Las Vegas, was trying to get to the NFL offices after shooting several people on Monday in the building's lobby but accidentally entered the wrong set of lifts, Mr Adams said.

Four people, including an off-duty New York City police officer, were killed. Police said Mr Tamura had a history of mental illness, and a rambling note found on his body suggested he had a grievance against the NFL over an unsubstantiated claim that he suffered from chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE).

He had played football in high school in California nearly two decades ago.

"He seemed to have blamed the NFL," the mayor said. "The NFL headquarters was located in the building, and he mistakenly went up the wrong elevator bank."

The note claimed he had been suffering from CTE - the degenerative brain disease that has been linked to concussions and other repeated head trauma common in contact sports - and said his brain should be studied after he died, two people familiar with the matter told the Associated Press.

Image: A police officer stands by a makeshift memorial outside the scene of Monday's deadly shooting

It also specifically referenced the National Football League, one of the people familiar with the matter said.

A motive has not been determined but investigators were looking into, based on the note, whether he might have specifically targeted the building because it is home to the NFL's headquarters.

The shooting took place at a skyscraper that is home to the headquarters of both the NFL and Blackstone, one of the world's largest investment firms, as well as other tenants.

Blackstone confirmed one of its employees, Wesley LePatner, was among those killed.

Surveillance video showed the man exiting a double-parked BMW just before 6.30pm carrying an M4 rifle, then marching across a public plaza into the building.

Then, he started firing, police commissioner Jessica Tisch said, killing a police officer working a corporate security detail and then hitting a woman who tried to take cover as he sprayed the lobby with gunfire.

The man then made his way to the lift bank and shot a guard at a security desk and shot another man in the lobby, the commissioner said.

"Our officer, he was slain in the entryway to the right as soon as the suspect entered the building," Mr Adams said. "He appeared to have first walked past the officer and then he turned to his right, saw him and discharged several rounds."

The man took the lift to the 33rd floor offices of the company that owned the building, Rudin Management, and shot and killed one person on that floor. The man then shot himself, the commissioner said. The building, 345 Park Avenue, also holds offices of the financial services firm KPMG.

The officer killed was Didarul Islam, 36, an immigrant from Bangladesh who had served as a police officer in New York City for more than three years.

"He was doing the job that we asked him to do. He put himself in harm's way. He made the ultimate sacrifice," Ms Tisch said. "He died as he lived. A hero."

Sky Sports News has approached the NFL.