Detroit Lions' Morice Norris in stable condition after being taken off field in an ambulance during NFL preseason game against the Atlanta Falcons; contest was suspended in final quarter after Norris' injury with that decision made by head coaches Dan Campbell and Raheem Morris

NFL preseason: Detroit Lions' Morice Norris in stable condition after injury sees game with the Atlanta Falcons suspended

Players gather as the NFL preseason game between the Detroit Lions and the Atlanta Falcons is suspended following Morice Norris' injury

The NFL preseason game between the Detroit Lions and the Atlanta Falcons was suspended in the fourth quarter after Lions safety Morice Norris was taken off the field in an ambulance.

The Lions said Norris is in a stable condition and has "feeling and movement in all his extremities" after being transported to Atlanta's Grady Memorial Hospital.

The 24-year-old was injured attempting to tackle Falcons rookie Nathan Carter with 14:50 to go in the fixture at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Friday night.

Norris was attended to for about 20 minutes on the field before being loaded onto a stretcher and driven away in the ambulance.

The game was officially suspended with 6:31 remaining - the Lions led 17-10 at that point - with Detroit coach Dan Campbell saying it was the coaches' decision.

Campbell explained: "[Atlanta coach] Raheem Morris is the ultimate class act. We agreed it just didn't feel right to finish that game.

Image: Norris was attended to for about 20 minutes on the field before being loaded onto a stretcher

Lions coach: Means a lot to see teams come together

"It's an eye-opener. It hits a little different. It puts things in perspective.

"When something like this happens, the silver lining is ... the brotherhood. To see all those guys from that team, our team kind of come together and everybody's thinking about another player just means a lot."

Lions quarterback Kyle Allen said of Norris' injury: "Usually, you see a couple trainers out there. It's never good when they bring out the stretchers.

"We just started praying for him and hoping for the best. When it's taking that long, with that many people and that many trainers around him, you're just hoping for the best.

"I don't think anyone on that sideline wanted to play. We weren't part of that decision, but you could just look in everyone's eyes and see it wasn't worth it."

Falcons wide receiver Casey Washington added: "That's somebody's life, and that's bigger than football."