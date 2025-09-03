Taylor Swift to play Super Bowl half-time show? NFL commissioner Roger Goodell says 'maybe'

The tantalising prospect of Taylor Swift performing at the Super Bowl half-time show in February is a 'maybe', according to NFL commissioner Roger Goodell.

The pop music superstar announcent her engagement to Kanas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce in August, and is often seen at Chiefs games since she and Kelce started dating in 2023 - including each of their appearances in the last two Super Bowls.

Could she again be in attendance for Super Bowl LX - to be held at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California on February 8 - but this time as the half-time headliner?

"We would always love to have Taylor play," Goodell told NBC's Today show, on the prospect of the 14-time Grammy winner performing at the Super Bowl.

"She is a special, special talent, and obviously she would be welcome at any time."

When pressed further on the matter, Goodell said: "I can't tell you anything about it," before adding, "It's a maybe."

Rapper Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl half-time show last February drew in 133.5 million viewers, which made it the most-watched in the event's history.

Previous acts also include big names such as Beyonce, Prince, Madonna, Lady Gaga and the Rolling Stones.

Adding Swift's name to that list would represent a massive coup for the NFL, given her global fan base, while the Super Bowl show could present the perfect opportunity for the 35-year-old to promote her 12th studio album, 'The Life of a Showgirl', which is set to be be released on October 3.

