Minnesota Vikings 21-24 Pittsburgh Steelers: Aaron Rodgers leads Steelers to historic win at Dublin's Croke Park in Ireland

Aaron Rodgers and the Pittsburgh Steelers marked history in style as they held off a late fightback to beat the Minnesota Vikings 24-21 on a special Irish homecoming at Dublin's iconic Croke Park.

It had to be the Steelers. It was always the Steelers. Nearly four decades on since facing the Chicago Bears in a preseason game at Croke Park in 1997, Pittsburgh would not be denied on their long-awaited return to the Emerald Isle in front of 74,512 fans.

Kenneth Gainwell entered the history books with the first NFL touchdown in Ireland before DK Metcalf prompted a Dublin eruption when he stormed 80 yards for a touchdown catch-and-run that helped the Steelers build a 14-6 half-time advantage.

Rodgers had the beating of the Brian Flores defense that tormented him in London last year as the four-time MVP finished 18 of 22 for 200 yards and a touchdown, while counterpart Carson Wentz was intercepted twice and sacked six times on a turbulent outing.

Jalen Nailor threatened unforeseen late drama when he found the end zone with 2.08 left to pull the Vikings within three points, before the Steelers broke up Wentz's last-gasp throw on fourth-and-17 to settle any nerves in the final seconds.

Stats leaders:

Minnesota Vikings

Passing: Carson Wentz, 30/46, 350 yards, 2 TDs, 2 INTs

Carson Wentz, 30/46, 350 yards, 2 TDs, 2 INTs Rushing: Jordan Mason, 16 carries, 57 yards

Jordan Mason, 16 carries, 57 yards Receiving: Justin Jefferson, 10 catches, 126 yards

Pittsburgh Steelers

Passing: Aaron Rodgers, 18/22, 200 yards, 1 TD

Aaron Rodgers, 18/22, 200 yards, 1 TD Rushing: Kenneth Gainwell, 19 carries, 99 yards, 2 TDs

Kenneth Gainwell, 19 carries, 99 yards, 2 TDs Receiving: DK Metcalf, 5 catches, 126 yards, 1 TD

The NFL was celebrating the latest milestone in its chapter of global expansion by staging its first-ever regular season game on the island of Ireland, which features as part of a record seven international games being played in the 2025 season.

A sea of Black and Gold had meanwhile descended on the tradition-enriched home of the GAA to witness their team honour its Irish roots. Pittsburgh founder Art Rooney Sr was a son of Irish immigrants from the Newry, before son and successor Dan Rooney later served as the U.S. Ambassador to Ireland under Barack Obama from 2009 to 2012.

Present owner Art Rooney II, sporting his hurling stick, had personally addressed his players on Wednesday to discuss the franchise's Irish links and ensure they were engaged with the magnitude of the occasion.

Spoiler: they were. On Sunday, his team earned themselves a Guinness or two on the flight home.

Gainwell starred with two touchdowns, Metcalf finished with 126 yards including his 80-yard score and Nick Herbig starred as part of a rampant Steelers defense.

Wentz endured a miserable sequence to start the second half when he was sacked on back-to-back plays before surrendering a dreadfully ill-informed interception to TJ Watt with five minutes left in the third quarter.

The Steelers punished ruthlessly through Gainwell’s four-yard touchdown run on the next drive to build a 21-6 advantage.

Chris Boswell’s 33-yard field goal pushed the lead to 24-6 with 11 minutes left after Keeanu Benton had sacked Wentz to stall Minnesota’s previous drive.

Minnesota made it a 10-point game when Zavier Scott did superbly to drag both feet inbounds at the back of the end zone while making a 16-yard touchdown catch. Wentz then found Jalen Nailor to convert the two-point attempt and make it 24-14 with 7.50 remaining.

Jordan Addison was the architect of late tension when he raced 81 yards down the sideline before finally being hauled down by Payton Wilson. Jordan Mason was stuffed by Patrick Queen at the one-yard line, before James Pierre and Thornhill broke up successive passes intended for Nailor. Wentz, though, finally found his receiver on fourth-and-two to make it a three-point game.

Pierre thought he had iced it inside the final minute only to see his intercepted reversed and ruled an incomplete pass. The Steelers then had a sack nullified by a clumsy offside before eventually stopping Wentz and the Vikings for good in the closing seconds.

Jalen Ramsey had a 62-yard fumble return touchdown scratched off on Minnesota’s opening drive of the game after Chuck Clark had stripped Jordan Mason. The ball was ultimately ruled out of bounds to continue a drive ending in Will Reichard’s 41-yard field goal.

Rodgers then orchestrated a nine-play 71-yard march ending in Gainwell’s one-yard touchdown as he got the better of Flores’ famed defense to prompt a subtle fist-pump towards his bench mid-way through the series.

The 41-year-old barely had to break sweat on his next drive as he connected with a wide-open Metcalf, who shirked one tackle before screeching away for an 80-yard touchdown to prompt a Croke Park eruption. In doing so Rodgers surpassed Drew Brees for the NFL record of most receptions of 50-yards or more.

Wentz was intercepted by DeShon Elliott on third-and-eight on the ensuing drive, before Isaiah Rodgers blocked Boswell’s 30-yard field goal on the resulting series.

The victory lifts the Steelers to 3-1 on the year while dropping the Vikings to 2-2 as they await the return of injured starting quarterback J.J. McCarthy.

For Minnesota, it features as part of their own sub-chapter of history as they prepare to become the first team ever to play in two countries in one season when they meet the Cleveland Browns at London's Tottenham Hotspur Stadium next week.

