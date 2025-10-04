Mark Sanchez, former NFL quarterback and current Fox Sports analyst, is in stable condition after being stabbed early Saturday morning in Indianapolis; Indianapolis police released a statement saying they were investigating a confrontation between two men

Mark Sanchez: Former NFL quarterback in stable condition after being stabbed in Indianapolis

Former NFL quarterback Mark Sanchez is in stable condition after reportedly being stabbed in Indianapolis.

Mark Sanchez, the former NFL quarterback and current Fox Sports analyst, is in a stable condition after reportedly being stabbed early Saturday morning in Indianapolis.

"Mark Sanchez was injured in Indianapolis on Saturday and is currently recovering in the hospital in stable condition," Fox Sports said in a statement.

"We are deeply grateful to the medical team for their exceptional care and support. Our thoughts and prayers are with Mark, and we ask that everyone please respect his and his family's privacy during this time."

Sanchez, 38, was in Indianapolis to call Sunday's Raiders-Colts game at Lucas Oil Stadium, per Pelissero.

Indianapolis police released a statement that didn't identify Sanchez but said they were investigating a confrontation that occurred around 12.30am on Saturday between two men, one of whom was hospitalised with stab wounds.

The other man received treatment for lacerations, police said.

Detectives had reviewed video footage of the confrontation, which police said occurred in the popular downtown nightlife Wholesale District next to the Indiana statehouse.

Police said neither man was a local resident and called it an "isolated incident between the two men and not a random act of violence".

Sanchez has been working for Fox Sports as an NFL analyst and broadcaster since 2021.

He spent 10 seasons in the NFL before beginning his broadcasting career.

The New York Jets selected Sanchez with the No 5 overall pick in the 2009 NFL Draft, and he quickly found success, leading New York to consecutive AFC Championship Games from 2009-2010.

After five seasons with the Jets, Sanchez had stints with the Philadelphia Eagles (2014-15), Denver Broncos (2016), Dallas Cowboys (2016), Chicago Bears (2017), and Washington (2018) before announcing his retirement.