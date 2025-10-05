Mark Sanchez: Former NFL quarterback charged with battery after being stabbed in Indianapolis

Mark Sanchez, the former NFL quarterback and current Fox Sports analyst, has been charged with battery after a fight that left him hospitalised with stab wounds early Saturday morning in Indianapolis.

Indianapolis police charged Sanchez, 38, with battery with injury, unlawful entry of a motor vehicle and public intoxication, all misdemeanours.

Sanchez is still in the hospital and was not booked in the county jail, police said in a statement, adding that final decisions on charges will be made by the Marion County Prosecutor's Office.

The prosecutor's office did not immediately return a request for comment.

An earlier statement from Indianapolis police said two men were in a "physical disturbance" in downtown Indianapolis around 12.30am with one receiving stab wounds and the other cuts.

A statement from Fox Sports said Sanchez was in stable condition in the hospital.

Police said the fight was "an isolated incident between the two men and not a random act of violence".

Indianapolis police do not identify victims or suspects "unless the suspect is arrested, charged or being sought," the statement said.

The second man told police he was making a food delivery when Sanchez took issue with where he was parked and became aggressive, according to a report on the Fox59 local TV station.

The driver said he tried unsuccessfully to defend himself with pepper spray before stabbing Sanchez, Fox59 reported.

He was slated to cover the Sunday game between the Indianapolis Colts and the Las Vegas Raiders, according to Fox Sports. "We are deeply grateful to the medical team for their exceptional care and support," the network said in a statement posted on X.

"Sending our thoughts and love to Mark Sanchez and his family. Hoping for a speedy recovery, 6," said the Jets, referencing his jersey number.

Sanchez has been working for Fox Sports as an NFL analyst and broadcaster since 2021.

He spent 10 seasons in the NFL before beginning his broadcasting career.

The New York Jets selected Sanchez with the No 5 overall pick in the 2009 NFL Draft, and he quickly found success, leading New York to consecutive AFC Championship Games from 2009-2010.

After five seasons with the Jets, Sanchez had stints with the Philadelphia Eagles (2014-15), Denver Broncos (2016), Dallas Cowboys (2016), Chicago Bears (2017), and Washington (2018) before announcing his retirement.